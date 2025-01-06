‘Everybody wants this’: Leighton Meester and Adam Brody are everyone’s favorite couple during date night at the Golden Globes

A new year is here, which means brand-new opportunities for Hollywood’s biggest starts to put on their Sunday best and head to the red carpet to display thousands of dollars worth of clothes, shoes, and smiles. The first big event of the year was the Golden Globes, which took place on Jan. 5 in Los Angeles, and, out of all the household names, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester were officially everyone’s favorite couple.

The red-carpet event was filled with celebrities waiting to see if they would win, or there to support their co-stars and partners. The Golden Globes honored the best of both TV and film in 2024, which made for a night filled with diverse talent.

The stars of one of Netflix’s biggest hit shows of the last year, Nobody Wants This, Kristen Bell and Adam Brody were at the Globes to represent their series’ three nominations: Best Performance By a Male Actor for Brody, Best Performance by a Female Actor for Bell, and Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy. Unfortunately, they didn’t leave with any golden statuettes, but Brody won a different prize altogether that night.

Many of us grew up in a time when TV show crossovers were all the rage. That might not happen as much nowadays, but, thankfully, in real life, Adam Brody and Leighton Meester’s swoon worthy romance fulfilled the best crossover that never happened: The O.C. and Gossip Girl.

Brody played Seth Cohen on The O.C., while Meester was Blair Waldorf on Gossip Girl, and, while the two drama shows were very different, their cult status made their off-screen relationship even better. In 2011, they co-starred in The Oranges, officially becoming a couple by Feb. 2013, followed by an engagement in November of the same year. The pair tied the knot in Feb. 2014.

Brody and Meester have kept their wholesome romance private, but have nonetheless treated us to some red carpet events together. The Golden Globes especially had everyone’s eyes turn into heart shapes, thanks to the world’s collective crush on Brody getting an unexpected renewal with his religious-themed Netflix rom-com last year.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

The all-time heartthrob showed up wearing a dark green double-breasted tuxedo from Prada, with a rose attached to the lapel of his jacket, and a black bow tie. Queen B aka Meester was a natural stunner with a light green shiny Versace gown which didn’t quite work alone but perfectly complemented Brody’s dark green outfit. She had an effortless updo, paired with silver jewelry and natural makeup.

Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic/Getty Images

Netflix was right with when they said “everybody wants this” because people everywhere couldn’t get enough.

“The OC and Gossip Girl fans are screaming,” wrote a fan online. “Mr. And Mrs. Hot Rabbi. They look great. Hope he wins some hardware,” shared another. Others recalled another great Brody role — Dave in Gilmore Girls. “Gilmore Girls and Gossip Girl stans unite.” A different person summed it up, “Spectacular couple. They have truly won in life.”

Spectacular couple. They have truly won in life. — Alice (@AliceDrum12) January 6, 2025

Besides Brody and Bell, who brought Meester and Dax Shepard, respectively, plenty of other celebrities brought their significant others for a date night in the spotlight.

Selena Gomez, nominated for Emilia Pérez, brought fiancé Benny Blanco, Babygirl star Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban shared their love again, and A Complete Unknown‘s Timothée Chalamet and girlfriend Kylie Jenner marked their second Golden Globes date night together with a PDA-filled evening. Many other loved-up couples glammed up for the event, but no one compared to the internet’s sweethearts, Leighton Meester and Adam Brody.

