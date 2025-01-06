Forgot password
Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Falcon and the Winter Soldier
Screengrab via Disney Plus
Celebrities
Marvel
News

‘From first date to happily ever after’: Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are never beating the marriage allegations

Marvel needs to reunite these two for real.
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Jan 6, 2025 06:00 am

Move over Ben Affleck and Matt Damon… Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan are the Hollywood besties we simply can’t get enough of.

As if having the troublesome pair as co-stars hasn’t been enough, these Captain Americas continue to show off their friendship every chance they get. In fact, they’ve got some fans believing they’re secretly in love with one another, and when they’re all smiles every time they’re next to one another, what’s not to love?

The first family America needs

At the Golden Globes, Mackie and Stan shared multiple bromance moments for the world to gush about. As Stan took home the Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy award for A Different Man, Mackie cheered him on. But it’s their absolutely adorable photo outside the ceremony that’s got the internet talking!

Mackie’s signature smirk is on full display as he embraces his bestie in a photo that’s seriously giving off “just wedded” vibes! The comments, all in on the joke, couldn’t help but chip in. “They look like they belong on a Christmas card,” wrote a cheeky fan. Another wrote, “This is giving vows were exchanged behind the scenes,” and “Anthony grinning like he just got the first slice of wedding cake.” Joining the ranks is “This looks like the start of a Netflix series called Husbands in Harmony.”

But by far the best comment of the night goes to PJ the Trekkie, who sheepishly wrote, “From first date to happily ever after” while adding a photo of the pair from their Winter Soldier days. And honestly, we’d give anything to see these two bros back on our screen. 

Reunited, and it feels so good!

Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes have been a mainstay in the Captain America film series, but the duo finally had enough time to shine in their very own series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Over six episodes, Mackie and Stan proved their chemistry was off their charts, and have since become the poster for Marvel’s many bromances. Heck, even Tom Holland wanted into the fold, but couldn’t match up against the famous pair. Years ago, Mackie revealed his nickname for Stan was “sexy seabass,” while Stan calls him “choclatino.” Now that’s love!

Both actors may no longer share screen time, but in the MCU’s new phase of new faces, box office flops, and uncertainty, it’s a wonderful treat that both Stan and Mackie are still involved. While it sucks that Bucky won’t appear in Brave New World, we’re going to see an even grittier side of the soldier in Thunderbolts. Both films will be released in 2025, with Brave New World set for a Valentine’s Day release, and Thunderbolts making its way on May 2.

As both films will join the lineup for the final films of the MCU’s Phase Five, there’s a lot riding on this! Thankfully, both Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes have a decent enough fanbase to drive up viewership and box office numbers. And if we’re lucky enough, there could be more of the duo in the future, and this time, back together again!

Demi Phillips
Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. When he's not writing, he's walking endlessly through Lisbon's narrow roads, discovering new rave spots, watching anime, and streaming every Mariah Carey song out there.
