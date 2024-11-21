Anthony Mackie reveals what the Wakandans had to do with Captain America’s ‘Brave New World’ suit

The current phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us mixed feelings. But as the curtain falls in 2025, with the release of Thunderbolts and Captain America: Brave New World, it’s clear the best may be yet to come.

At the heart of the excitement is Brave New World’s charismatic lead, Anthony Mackie. As the new face of Captain America, Mackie has taken on a monumental role, and let’s be real, the stakes couldn’t be higher this time. But it looks like Sam Wilson’s in good hands, as a promising crossover with the brilliant minds of Wakanda have quite a bit to do with his new suit.

Wakanda to the rescue: The suit’s Vibranium secrets

Anthony Mackie has addressed Sam Wilson's new "high-tech" Wakandan suit in CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD:



"I can kick harder, fly faster, and it gives me the ability to be more agile… so it’s taking all my skills to a completely different level."



(via DEADLINE) pic.twitter.com/nFOMEWR3XA — MCU – The Direct (@MCU_Direct) November 21, 2024

Speaking at the Disney APAC Content Showcase in Singapore, the Twisted Metal star gave fans a peek into his journey as Captain America, teased what’s coming with Red Hulk, and most importantly, revealed the story behind his jaw-dropping new suit. When asked about the new Captain America suit, Mackie couldn’t help but smile as he spilled the beans.

It’s a high-tech suit. I went to Wakanda, met with everybody there, and we had dinner. It was a great time. They threw me a welcome party. It was dope. But when I was leaving, they gave me a suit, right?

Classic Mackie charm aside, the Wakandan involvement in the suit’s creation makes perfect sense. Wakanda has been a powerhouse of innovation in the MCU, crafting everything from Bucky Barnes’ vibranium arm to Shuri’s mind-bending suit. Their signature blend of vibranium and engineering brilliance has set a gold standard for superhero gear, and the new Captain America suit would be no exception to this formality. With vibranium enhancements woven into its design, the suit provides Sam with the durability, agility, and functionality needed to go head-to-head with the MCU’s toughest foes.

Unlike Steve Rogers’ suit, which simply represented a classic superhero outfit with so much emphasis on his raw strength to get work done, Sam’s outfit is all about adaptability. The wings? Possibly reinforced with vibranium for maximum flight efficiency. The shield harness? Seamlessly integrated into the suit for quick access and tactical use. And while it retains the classic star-and-stripes aesthetic, its darker, more modern design reflects Sam’s unique journey as a hero.

From counselor to Cap, Sam Wilson holds his own

With Chris Evans leaving behind some big boots (and a hefty shield) to fill, Mackie’s Sam Wilson has already proved he’s not just up to the task but ready to make it his own. Mackie has always had a knack for teasing just enough to keep fans on their toes, and his appearance at the Disney APAC Content Showcase was no different. With his signature wit and charm, Mackie shed light on how Sam Wilson’s approach to being Captain America differs from his predecessor, Steve Rogers.

Sam isn’t a super-soldier. With him being a counselor, he uses more of his brains than brawn. He uses more of his wit than his fist. He’s more of a friend to everyone.

This unique perspective could make Sam’s Captain America stand out. He’s not trying to replicate Steve Rogers’ tenacity but is carving out a space for a hero who relies on intelligence, empathy, and sheer determination. And let’s not forget, he’ll need every ounce of those qualities when he comes face-to-face with Red Hulk, a raging beast of an opponent. Played by none other than Harrison Ford, Red Hulk is set to push Sam to his limits, challenging not just his physical capabilities but his mental resolve. So, how does someone without super-soldier serum take on a hulking, rage-fueled monster? The answer lies in the suit and the brilliant minds of Wakanda.

