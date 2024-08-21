‘I am not a brilliant actor’: Harrison Ford gets candid about his work in ‘Captain America: Brave New World’

The role of an actor in tentpole movies like those coming out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has been widely discussed in recent years, but Harrison Ford‘s confession about what drew him to the franchise may be one of the most enlightened takes yet.

We all know why older actors who might not be as busy these days might jump at the opportunity to star in a major blockbuster, but Ford found a more polite way to explain it. “I had watched other actors, brilliant actors, have a wonderful time. I am not a brilliant actor, but I thought I might have a good time,” he told The Official Marvel Podcast. On top of a heartening display of humility coming from a man who has starred in some of the biggest movies in history and is the recipient of multiple prestigious career awards, the 82-year-old also unintentionally captured the essence of working on a Marvel film — having fun, enjoying the bigger-than-life scale of the production, and channeling your inner child for a few months. Of course, the hefty Disney checks can’t hurt, too.

Screenshot via Marvel Studios

But not everyone sees it that way, especially stars who are just now setting the foundations of their careers. Leonardo DiCaprio once told Timothée Chalamet to stay away from two Hollywood beasts: hard drugs and superhero movies. Like Chalamet, a lot of the new generation’s best talents have also dismissed the genre. Unfortunately for us all, the popcorn blockbusters of our time aren’t exactly matching up to The Empire Strikes Back and Raiders of the Lost Ark in either storytelling or filmmaking quality.

Meanwhile, some of the most resounding names of the past have been making their MCU debuts lately, including Ford and his Captain America: Brave New World co-star Giancarlo Esposito or the likes of Tony Leung and Russel Crowe. Some who had apparently made the leap back to prestige cinema can’t seem to stay away that long, as proven by Robert Downey Jr.’s outlandish display at the 2024 San Diego Comic Con.

This is not in any way an attempt to discredit the work or skill the star-studded Marvel cast has brought to their performances for the last decade and a half. If anything, it takes extra-skilled recruits to make some of the material Marvel has been producing recently work. Ultimately, though, Ford said it best, MCU movies are there to give “brilliant actors” a wonderful time and not much else.

Ford’s MCU debut as Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross / Red Hulk in Captain America: Brave New World hits theaters on Feb. 14, 2024.

