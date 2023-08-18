The MCU needs a hero, and thankfully there’s a white knight on a fiery steed on its way. The only thing is we didn’t foresee this streetwise Hercules set to fight the rising odds to be Thunderbolts, of all the movies on Marvel‘s docket. And yet comments from the film’s director confirm it. Elsewhere, The Marvels‘ own director has revealed she made sure to dig up all the dirt she could on Kevin Feige before she agreed to work with him, and what she found out will not surprise anyone. But first…

VFX artists claim “you’re not allowed to have a husband or a partner or kids when you work for Marvel”

It’s becoming increasingly, blindingly clear that there’s a very dark reason for all the poor CGI in recent Marvel movies, as VFX artists who have worked for the studio across Phases Four and Five have been coming forward with increasingly troubling experiences about their time on Marvel projects. The latest is a visual effects supervisor who applied to work on Black Panther and was rigorously questioned about their home life. As they put it, “You’re not allowed to have a husband or a partner or kids when you work for Marvel? That’s ridiculous.” With various other artists coming forward, as VFX workers begin to unionize, it definitely seems like Marvel expects its staff to be married to their jobs first and foremost.

Thunderbolts is “not a sequel,” making it the first original MCU movie in nine movies and three years

You know another problem that has plagued the Multiverse Saga so far? Too. Many. Sequels. Sorry to go all Baron Mordo on you, but it’s the truth. By the time that Thunderbolts rolls around in December 2024, Marvel will have released four sequels, four threequels, and one, er, four-quel one after the other across a three-year period. Thankfully, the villain team-up movie is the one that will break this chain of unoriginality as director Jake Schreier has confirmed that is 100% “not a sequel,” despite its various familiar characters, and his film has a very “different perspective” than what people might be expecting. Are we finally hyped for Thunderbolts at last? Wonders never cease.

The Marvels director turned to Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler for advice and dug up the dirt on Kevin Feige

The Marvels is all about finding the perfect team-members, so it makes sense that The Marvels director Nia DaCosta was very careful about getting in bed with Marvel Studios before she signed on to direct the Brie Larson sequel. The Candyman filmmaker has admitted that she reached out to her friends who had previously worked with Kevin Feige to find out what he was like. When the revelation they came back with was that “he’s a big, old nerd,” DaCosta knew she had found her people. Especially when Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler gave her some deceptively perceptive advice that she didn’t fully understand until filming had finished.

