‘It’s genuinely funny to see people taking meta fourth-wall breaking jokes seriously’: ‘She-Hulk’ can’t stop ruffling fans’ feathers

We’re now a year on from She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and some people still can’t let it go. We thoroughly enjoyed this light-hearted superpowered sitcom crammed full of fun MCU nods, not to mention the many jabs it took at the worst kinds of internet commentators.

The season ended in truly bonkers fashion, with She-Hulk complaining the ending to her show didn’t make sense, climbing through the Disney Plus interface, and interrogating a robot Kevin Feige over what was going on.

But for some this funny sequence somehow breaks the MCU. As per a post on r/MarvelStudios:

“Tons of people probably have already talked about this, but it be not seen a post about it so: She-Hulk is completely OP. Anyone one else notice how she went THROUGH the goddamn Disney+ menu and then TALKED TO THE WRITERS so that they could CHANGE her show. So. By that logic. She could also get them to (for a few examples) reverse the blip, erase anything that needed to be, completely annihilate any villain, resurrect the dead, and even bring ****ing batman into existence if she really wanted to.”

Well yes, she could. If you approach the concept without thinking about it for a second. The poster goes on to acknowledge that She-Hulk won’t do any of those things, but that when a character can “literally alter the course of reality whenever and wherever they would like, you know that something’s a bit wrong with your franchise.”

As replies were quick to point out, the comics She-Hulk has been smashing the fourth wall for four decades and this hasn’t broken Marvel Comics. It’s also noted that Deadpool constantly does the same sort of thing, and nobody complained that he was in danger of breaking the X-Universe.

Even if all that wasn’t the case, K.E.V.I.N. explains that they’ve now patched out the way She-Hulk used to get to the “real world” so it seems unlikely she’ll be stomping through the Marvel Studios offices again anytime soon. As usual when it comes to these debates, Mystery Science Theater 3000 said it best: “Repeat to yourself it’s just a show / I should really just relax.”