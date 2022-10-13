‘She-Hulk’ fans dumbfounded by the craziest thing Marvel Studios has ever done

This article contains major spoilers for the She-Hulk finale

The final episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is here, and let’s just say it’s a memorable one. Throughout the season we’ve seen Jen dealing with the vicious internet troll group Intelligencia, led by perennially creepy loser and Wakandan artifact fetishist Todd. The finale picks up where the penultimate episode left off, with Jen imprisoned in Emil Blonsky’s old cell for hulking out after being humiliated at an award ceremony.

She’s released on the condition that she never transforms into She-Hulk again, eventually seeking solace at Blonsky’s retreat, as he’s the one person who knows what she’s going through. But, in an unexpected twist, this is precisely where Intelligencia is meeting to hear an inspirational talk by Abomination. Then Todd turns into a weird Bro-Hulk, followed by Titania bursting through the wall, and finally, the Hulk himself crashing through the ceiling.

If you think this doesn’t make much sense, Jen agrees. What follows is a crazy sequence unlike anything we’ve ever seen in the MCU. She-Hulk busts out of her own show, climbs through the Disney Plus interface, heads into our world, and tracks down the Kevin in charge of the MCU. Yup, they’ve gone full Mel Brooks.

Viewers’ jaws are on the floor:

When it comes to the finale of #SheHulk , all I can say was my jaw dropped for the majority of the episode. Like, multi-generations of bugs could've made a home in my mouth. That's how long it was open.



For the show, that was a fun ending tbh. I also didn't expect it. — Eli Macabre (@MrEliMac) October 13, 2022

Nobody saw this coming:

I think we can all agree that NO ONE was expecting the #SheHulk finale to go off the rails THAT way lmao — Liv (@stevenrogered) October 13, 2022

Yes, it is very meta:

Bonkers stuff:

Imagine tripping shrooms while watching this finale. #shehulk #SheHulkAttorneyAtLaw — DR. JOHN LOOMIS 🎃 (@lionelluthor14) October 13, 2022

Nobody can deny they’re not trying new things:

But some, inevitably, are not happy with the sudden change in tone:

okay. as a person who has #shehulk as their number 3 show on their list, im very disappointed in that finale. like extremely disappointed. but it fits right in with the rest of the season so maybe my expectations were in the wrong place. — not you (@diaryunpressed) October 13, 2022

We can’t believe this was approved:

Lmaooooooo this is the most creative thing Marvel ever did #shehulk i didn't see this coming — Item (@ltemboyy_) October 13, 2022

Anyone thinking this is too out of character should probably check out a She-Hulk comic sometime. The Sensational She-Hulk‘s first cover saw the character holding her own book to demand you buy it or she’ll tear up your X-Men comics, and she went on to fight her writer John Byrne after being infuriated by developments in her romance plot.

So really, this crazy finale is about as comic-accurate as you could get for the superpowered lawyer.