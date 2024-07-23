‘HAD AN ABSOLUTE BLAST’: An early ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ screening reveals how much Marvel has actually told us about the movie of the year

A lot has been said about Ryan Reynolds’ and Hugh Jackman’s upcoming superhero team-up, Deadpool & Wolverine. Hype and speculation go hand in hand; we all know these are key ingredients to making a profitable film.

Here’s the thing, though. With the amount of content released as a lead-up to the movie — from trailers and exclusive clips to promotional photos — we feel pretty sure how the plot will go down. We know that the Time Variance Authority comes into play to snatch Wade Wilson from his current life, that he’ll be joining a reluctant Logan on an adventure that will undoubtedly change the MCU, and that a bunch of cameos are in store. We can easily fill out the blanks and guess what else is in store, right? Well, apparently not.

According to X user @TheAltSource, no one is truly ready for what Deadpool & Wolverine is about to throw at us. This person had access to an early screening, and without spoiling anything, she gave us a simple but effective review of the movie. It’s “an absolute blast” from start to finish, as most folks assumed it would be. The most exciting part, though, is learning that the trailers have only given us a tiny glimpse of what the film actually has to offer.

Just watched #DeadpoolAndWolverine and it was Marvel's f*cking love letter to comics and the characters in it, from start to finish! HAD AN ABSOLUTE BLAST!!!



Trust me, go in blind. DON'T SPOIL YOURSELF. The trailer gave us nothing ❤️💛🤌 pic.twitter.com/AhTRiGpkQu — Lyra Hale🔜SDCC (@TheAltSource) July 23, 2024

The Merc with a Mouth has never had a problem spilling the beans. In fact, Ryan Reynolds may have already exposed one of the biggest mysteries surrounding this movie, thus, it is reassuring to know there is still a lot more to discover. So, do yourself a favor and avoid spoilers until you can watch it on the big screen. It’ll be a difficult task, surely, but so worth it.

Deadpool & Wolverine hits U.S. theaters on July 26.

