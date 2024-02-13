How does ‘Deadpool 3’s TVA fit into the ‘Loki’ timeline?

Behold, your Marvel messiah! The Deadpool & Wolverine Super Bowl trailer went and finally gave us our first glimpse at the grand MCU debut of Ryan Reynolds’ Merc with the Mouth. Specifically, it revealed exactly how the anti-hero will crossover into the Marvel Studios reality. In a kind of demented, fourth-wall breaking mirror to Loki season 1, it’ll happen thanks to the TVA, as Wade Wilson is pulled out of his own timeline by the agents of the Time Variance Authority.

For a full-on “Deadpool meets the Avengers” team-up we might have to wait until Secret Wars (and the trailer even dropped a tease at that very eventuality), but clearly Deadpool 3 won’t waste any time in tying DP into the MCU’s lore. And in doing so, the franchise will tip its hat to one of the cinematic universe’s most traditional tropes: wonky continuity. Sure enough, the TVA as depicted in Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t exactly match up with the organization’s portrayal in Loki.

So does someone need to be pruned at Marvel Studios for this blunder? Or is there a clever canon reason for this Deadpool vs. Disney Plus discrepancy?

Which version of the TVA appears in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Fans who were paying close attention immediately noticed that the TVA hunters that apprehended Wade from his timeline in the trailer have completely different uniforms from those in the Loki TV series. Whereas Hunter B-15 and others wear more streamlined black body armor with orange detailing and TVA insignias, the DP3 hunters don much bulkier armor plating with red detailing instead of orange and the addition of goggles on their helmets.

Obviously, behind the scenes, the reason for the change is obvious. Deadpool & Wolverine presumably has a bigger budget than Loki and a different costuming department — obviously they’re going to put their own stamp on it. From an in-universe perspective, however, it’s leading to some speculation from fans that this is actually an entirely different version of the TVA — the presence of Matthew McFadyen’s high-ranking Agent Paradox, never seen in Loki, only fuels this theory.

Nonetheless, whether it’s intentional or not, Loki season 2 does provide a possible explanation for the uniform alterations, and even personnel changes. In the season 2 finale, Loki rebooted time and the TVA was reborn anew, now operating as a more democratic organization run by its agents rather than ruled over by He Who Remains. It would make sense for the TVA to elect to freshen up their look to mark this brave new era.

“Also the new uniforms look like they have built-in bodycams, perhaps to help reduce the likelihood of rogue or corrupt agents,” opined Redditor ember3pines, presumably referencing how much trouble the renegade General Dox caused in Loki season 2.

LastWednesday0716 believes the TVA’s redesign hints at its bigger plans to combat the incoming Kang Dynasty: “The new uniforms look designed more for combat than policing which the old ones looked built for. This would make sense if their new mission is to ‘combat’ a rising Kang in a timeline. We’ve seen what a single Kang can do to an unprepared combatant. This to me speaks of a TVA that is preparing for war.”

Meanwhile, Krolitian provided the ultimate bit of evidence that Deadpool 3‘s TVA is from after the events of Loki season 2, thanks to a big blink-and-you’ll-miss-it clue. “They showed the logo for Loki’s new TVA logo in the trailer,” the Redditor said. “When they walk thru the push doors, in the background you can see if on the wall. It’s the hourglass with branches on both sides.”

It’s unclear if Deadpool & Wolverine will reference the events of the Loki finale, but given that What If…? managed it, it’s not out of the question. Even a cameo from Tom Hiddleston doesn’t seem too crazy. July 26 can’t come soon enough.