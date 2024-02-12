When Deadpool last graced our screens, life was simpler. Disney had yet to spread its tendrils into all levels of entertainment, and we all wondered if Vanessa (Morena Maccarin) would get her due.

Luckily for Deadpool and X-Men fans alike, Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) is returning with none other than Wolverine himself, Hugh Jackman. The first Deadpool film under the Disney umbrella, the Merc With the Mouth will return with hopefully just as many quips and foul imagery as we love him for. This time featured in the trailer for the third film in the franchise, Deadpool & Wolverine.

1. TVA

There may have been much concern about what Deadpool would look like in the multiverse, but if the trailer is any indication, Deadpool & Wolverine is on the right track. Fans have waited six years for Wade to return to the big screen and are not pulling any punches. Immediately, it’s clear that Deadpool is connected with the MCU multiverse in the form of the TVA.

The Time Variance Authority debuted in live-action in Disney+’s Loki. After Loki (Tom Hiddleston) becomes a fugitive from time, the TVA takes him beyond space to punish him for his crimes. The two seasons of the series delve deep into multiverse territory by showing multiple versions of the God of Mischief, including an alternative reality of female Loki, Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino). The TVA captures Wade — or possibly recruits him — and brings him to the familiar hallways of the establishment. If anyone would have a bone to pick with Wade, it would be the TVA, and the trailer makes it perfectly clear this story is going to span several timelines.

2. Matthew Macfadyen as Mr. Paradox

Loki has already shown many famous TVA agents from the comics, including the endearing Ouroboros (Ke Huy Quan). But the one we still have not seen is Mr. Paradox. Appearing in an MCU film, an actor with gravitas would have to be cast. Thankfully, Marvel hasn’t messed this one up.

Fresh from his Emmy win for Succession, Mr. Darcy himself, Matthew Macfadyen, appears in the trailer as one of the most well-known agents — authentic English accent and all. He brings Wade into the TVA, and is the bridge between Fox Deadpool and the Disney MCU. The MCU may not implement all the storylines from the comics, but Mcfadyen is a welcome addition to the cast.

3. Deadpool and the Avengers

The ensemble of superheroes that started it all, The Avengers have not been at the forefront for some time. Age of Ultron didn’t endear audiences to the franchise, and they effectively broke up during the Civil War era. No one has really been hankering to see Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) together, but there is a way to refresh the lineup. The trailer hints that this may come to be, as Wade walks through the TVA and sees a collection of TVs with clips of the former Avengers team. The trailer hints at this point after Wade collapses on the ground next to a copy of Secret Wars just as Wolverine approaches. This could be the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

Wade would certainly be a refreshing addition to the Avengers, especially teaming up with Wolverine. The Canadian ball of fury was part of the Avengers in the comics, and everyone has been waiting to see these two reunite following the cursed film, X-Men Origins: Wolverine. Seeing these on a new Avengers team could redeem many mistakes in the past.

4. The Marvel Messiah

Anything that Wade says should be taken with a grain of salt, but even calling himself “Marvel Jesus” may have some truth to it. After all, this is the first MCU film that fully deals with the consequences of the multiverse. While Peter Parker (Tom Holland) certainly deals with the ramifications of his decisions in Spider-Man: No Way Home, he didn’t mess up so badly that the TVA had to intercede.

Deadpool & Wolverine will truly bridge the gap of not just other Marvel universes, but X-Men as well. And it has been undoubtedly everyone’s dream to finally see the X-Men acknowledged by the MCU without killing them off immediately.

5. The X-Men

We all knew that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his role as Wolverine, but what of the rest of the X-Men? Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart) first appears in his iconic yellow hover chair in Doctor Strange In the Mutierse of Madness, only to be killed off unceremoniously. Fans need the X-Men to matter again, and one of the most unexpected X-team members makes an appearance in the trailer.

The self-proclaimed worst mutant in the news, Pyro, appears briefly in the trailer, played by Aaron Stanford. Last seen in the maligned X-Men: The Last Stand, Pyro starts as a school friend of Iceman (Shawn Ashmore) before joining Magneto (Ian McKellen) and his crusade. The fire wielder didn’t have a lot of character development but had many intriguing aspects about him. A product of a broken home, there is no confusion as to why he turned against humans. The trilogy never gave the character a chance to explore these themes, and it’s unlikely that Deadpool will either. But for us nostalgic fans, it’s going to be a wild ride seeing him again.

6. Hinting At Villians

Deadpool and Wolverine probably won’t be the best of friends, but as two of the most beloved characters in Marvel canon, it’s safe to assume they will be on the same side. What everyone wants to know is who the main villain will be. Disney Plus hopefuls and aficionados may have held their breath when seeing some purplish smoke. Could this be Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), the maniacal witch who gave Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) a run for her money in WandaVision? Hahn will be reprising the role in her own Disney Plus series, so perhaps Deadpool is steering clear of that. If Agatha does appear, it may just be in a cameo capacity.

More likely, the big villain will be an iconic character connected to an even more iconic X-Men figure. Emma Corrin has been cast as a villain that many are speculating about. One shot in the trailer shows the back of a looming bald figure that very well could be Cassandra Nova, Charles Xavier’s evil twin. If there was a storyline ridiculous enough to appear in Deadpool, it is that one. A mutant with a vendetta against Xavier, facing off with two regenerative fan-favorite characters is the movie we deserve.