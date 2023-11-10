Who is the villain in ‘Deadpool 3?’ Casting rumors, explained

Fans are eagerly awaiting any news regarding Deadpool 3. We already know that we’ll be seeing a few familiar faces from Fox’s X-Men movies, thanks to director Shawn Levy’s thinly veiled teases, but what do we know about the film’s villain?

Whilst we’re not aware of a whole lot about the upcoming sequel we do have a few clues that allow for a pretty solid guess on who the villain might be.

Do we know who’s playing the villain?

Image via Netflix

The announcement was made back in February that Emma Corrin had been cast in the role of antagonist for the film. Corrin is most well known for playing Princess Diana in the Netflix series, The Crown. Whilst the specifics about their character are still very much under wraps, it’s given the fans enough to speculate on.

So who do fans think Emma Corrin will play?

Image via Marvel Comics/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Cartier

The current frontrunner in many fans’ minds is Cassandra Nova. Nova first appeared back in 2001 and was revealed to be Charles Xavier’s twin sister. Using her as the villain for the film makes sense considering Marvel have full access to Fox’s roster of characters so will probably want to introduce a few X-Men. What better way to establish Xavier and his School for Gifted Youngsters in the MCU than introducing a villain that is directly linked to him and the other X-Men?

We know that Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine and there are rumors of Famke Janssen returning as Jean Grey, both of these characters are involved in Nova’s storyline in the comics. If Jean Grey really is returning then it lends some credence to the theory that Corrin will be playing Cassandra Nova.

Who else could Emma Corrin play?

Image via Marvel Comics

Some have speculated that Corrin could be Death, a character from the comics who is somewhat infatuated with Deadpool, (mostly because he’s unable to die). She’s pretty much the grim reaper of the Marvel Comics universe, Thanos is also in love with her in the comics, with his obsession driving him to kill half the universe (yes, that was his original motivation).

Death hasn’t really made an appearance in the MCU yet, maybe because it’s pretty difficult to put such a character and concept to film. The MCU is wacky, but not that wacky, (at least not yet).

Will there be other villains in Deadpool 3?

Image via 20th Century Fox

Superhero films often shake it up by giving us multiple villains in one film, sometimes it works (Spider-Man: No Way Home) and sometimes it doesn’t (Spider-Man 3). It’s possible that with all these new characters, Marvel might want to surprise us with a few more baddies. Whilst Corrin is the lead antagonist we’ll hopefully see some familiar faces like Magneto, Ian McKellen’s return has already been rumored so we’ll have to wait and see.