‘Deadpool 3’ rumored to feature even more former Fox favorites, because why not at this point

The latest rumor regarding the upcoming third Deadpool installment suggests that we will be seeing an awful lot of fan favorite characters from across the multiverse returning.

Of course, Marvel guards their secrets more ferociously than a dragon guarding its hoard, so any supposed “leaks” must be taken with a pinch of salt. However, if the rumors are to be believed, then the next Deadpool movie will definitely not be one to miss. According to an account on Twitter, we won’t just be seeing Wolverine, but Magneto (Ian McKellen), Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Jean Grey (Famke Janssen) and Mr. Fantastic (Ioan Gruffud) too.

Ian McKellen (Magneto), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Famke Janssen (Jean Grey) and Ioan Gruffud (Reed Richards) will return in #Deadpool3 #MarvelStudios pic.twitter.com/jwffVVzNjK — Marvel Updates (@marvel_updat3s) March 19, 2023

2007 called, they want their Marvel cast back.

Fans were naturally quite skeptical about the rumor, with many asking for a source of which the Marvel Updates account has yet to provide.

Honest don't think they have a source…seems like they never do — CallMeGodOfThunder14 (@rebeltrainer176) March 20, 2023

Others were disappointed that we wouldn’t be seeing the younger versions of Magneto and Professor X, played by Michael Fassbender and James McAvoy.

Same tbh and professor x younger ones are better — Crypticghost (@CrypticGhost708) March 19, 2023

Anything’s possible nowadays so we wouldn’t be surprised if we saw old faces as the multiverse continues to get bigger and more confusing. Will these be the versions of the characters we know and love? Or will it be approached the same way Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness did it? Who knows, it’s mostly speculation at this point.

This rumor does check out with earlier comments from Stewart, who implied that he and McKellen would return to their iconic roles in the MCU. However, many fans believe that they are more likely to appear in the Secret Wars movie rather than Deadpool 3. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters November 8th 2024.