How can I get the new Deadpool and Wolverine Funko Pops?

It’s officially Deadpool & Wolverine season. Not only did Marvel Studios drop a new trailer for the upcoming film, but Funko is joining in on the fun with a fresh-out-the-over collection of Pop!s.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman’s long-anticipated team-up will undeniably be one of the events of the year. The overwhelmingly positive reception to the trailer should have Marvel feeling cautiously excited after a less-than-ideal 2023 marked by box-office disappointment and cast-related controversy.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be the two mutants’ first outing in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following their fan-favorite runs in 20th Century Fox‘s X-Men universe. The official synopsis teases a run-in between Wade Wilson and the Time Variance Authority (which we all got acquainted with during the two seasons of Disney Plus’ Loki). Marvel’s official Japanese website also apparently revealed that whatever Deadpool and Wolverine’s mission is, it could “change the history of the MCU.”

As always, Funko is expected to offer a selection of figures inspired by the characters in the film, but the first to be announced was, of course, the title duo.

Where to buy the Deadpool & Wolverine Pop!s

Images via Funko

The most popular Funko Pop! retailers like Amazon and the Funko website already have listings for the two new Wolverine and Deadpool collectibles, however, there’s no available option to buy or pre-order at this point. The official Funko store lists both figures for $12 with a banner saying “Coming Soon.” You can find Wolverine here and Deadpool here.

The Entertainment Earth website does allow visitors to pre-order the two Funko Pop!s for $11.99, and teases that they will become available only nearer the date of the film’s release in July.

In this special edition, Deadpool is sporting an updated suit and two swords, while his best frenemy is featured in all his full-clawed glory wearing the comic-accurate and fan-favorite yellow and blue suit, adorned with his trademark mask and white eyes.

Deadpool & Wolverine is out in theaters everyone July 26, 2024.

