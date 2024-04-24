Will there be a ‘Dead Boy Detectives’ season 2?

Dead Boy Detectives has had a strange path to the small screen. The TV series was originally set to be part of the DC Universe, but co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran decided that it didn’t match with their revamped vision of the franchise, and dropped it. The series then shifted from Max to Netflix, where it’s set to premiere on April 25, 2024. Dead Boy Detectives‘ unusual rollout has little to do with its quality, however, as fans are anticipating great things for the uniquely-toned teenage series.

As with any series, however, there’s speculation over the future. Dead Boy Detectives may be a brand new show, but it has drummed up so much anticipation among superhero fans and those who read the comic books that there’s a desire to find out whether it’s been renewed for another season. Will Dead Boy Detectives receive the green light from Netflix or will it go down as a one season wonder? Let’s discuss.

Dead Boy Detectives has not yet been renewed by Netflix

So far, Netflix has not announced plans to renew Dead Boy Detectives. To be fair, the streaming platform typically waits until a show premieres, and popularity can be gauged, before giving the green light on future seasons. This approach makes a particular amount of sense when applied to Dead Boy Detectives and its touch-and-go production.

Co-showrunner Steve Yockey told The Wrap that he’s relieved to have the hard work that went into season one pay off, given that the plug was pulled on the show while production was still going on. “It wasn’t like we were in danger of suddenly getting the hammer dropped on us,” Yockey assured readers. “It’s unfortunate that we had to leave them, but I also think it’s worked out best for the show.”

The co-showrunner is not wrong. Had Dead Boy Detectives stayed on Max, and premiered on the platform, there would be little to no chance of the show getting a second season. The fact that the show was retooled for Netflix and tied in with the critically acclaimed Sandman series means that it will have a much better chance at connecting with a wide audience.

Showrunners have plans for the shared Sandman universe

While the official future of Dead Boy Detectives remains unclear, the showrunners have made it known that they have plans for where the show could eventually go. Both Steve Yockey and Beth Schwartz were eager to set Dead Boy Detectives within the framework of the Sandman universe, and they would love an opportunity to strengthen the connections between characters in both shows.

Yockey and Schwartz told Screen Rant that Netflix approached them with the idea of setting the show within the world of The Sandman, and the duo responded enthusiastically. They worked in a couple of Easter Eggs to the parent series in season 1, but they made it clear to the outlet that they have bigger plans in store should Dead Boy Detectives get picked up for additional seasons. Yockey maintained that crossovers would benefit both shows as long they made sense for the story:

What I foresee and what’s going to happen are not always the same thing. I think Beth and I agree that further crossover would be really cool. But the thing is that it needs to be specific.

Are you enjoying Dead Boy Detectives so far? Do you think it will help raise the profile of Netflix’s burgeoning Sandman universe? And lastly, do you want to see it come back for season 2?

