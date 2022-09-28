When does Deadpool 3 come out? Deadpool 3 release date confirmed

The long-awaited return of Deadpool 3 is finally in sight!

The highly anticipated threequel will be the first of the Deadpool movies to take place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox in 2019, a fact that’s been looming over Marvel fans ever since. The movie has long been plagued by delays and lack of updates, causing many to worry whether Wade Wilson would actually get the return he deserved, but on Sept. 27 actor Ryan Reynolds offered a sneak peak into the Merc with a Mouth’s reprisal. He even delivered a bombshell announcement that caused a full-on Marvel meltdown.

So, when exactly is Deadpool 3 hitting theaters? Here’s what you need to know.

Deadpool 3 will finally — and officially — hit theaters on Sept. 6, 2024.

The announcement came via Ryan Reynolds, who assured fans that that they’ve “been working very hard on the next Deadpool film for a good long while now.” Naturally, the long delays have been due in large part to Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which spurred conversation about how the foul-mouthed assassin would fit neatly into Disney’s version of the MCU.

Additionally, there was the issue of shuffling writers following the acquisition, which resulted in the swapping of Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick from the first two films with those of Bob’s Burgers. However, Reese is back on track, according to The Playlist, and now so is Deadpool 3.

“Every Deadpool needs to stand out and stand apart,” said Reynolds in his announcement, which is a neat way of saying Deadpool 3 will look and feel vastly different from 20th Century Fox’s version of Deadpool. After several years of tossing breadcrumbs at fans, Deadpool fans can officially breathe a sigh of relief knowing there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and that light will shine brightest on Sept. 6, 2024 when Wade Wilson makes his grand entrance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.