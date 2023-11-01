‘If Marvel didn’t assassinate me, Ryan Reynolds would’: Outside of its place in canon, ‘Deadpool 3’ director sworn to secrecy on pain of death

It’s proving to be both a blessing and a curse for Shawn Levy‘s status as a filmmaker and not an actor forcing him to lead the charge and become a one-man promotion machine for his new Netflix miniseries All the Light We Cannot See, because the conversation is always going to turn to Deadpool 3.

With Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, and the rest of the sprawling ensemble cast on strike at the same time production remains on hiatus having kicked off earlier this year, it’s turned into a perfect storm of circumstance that its director has been hitting the press trail at the same time rumors on its endless roster of guest stars continue to gather pace.

Image via 20th Century Fox

While Levy has admitted several times over that some of the speculation is entirely accurate, with his most recent reveal confirming that Logan will be canonical to the events of Deadpool 3, he did reveal to Wired that fear for his own life is what’s keeping him on his toes above all.

“If Marvel didn’t come assassinate me, Ryan Reynolds would. Ryan and I spend a lot of time together in real life, scrolling Twitter and reading the daily rumors. I feel like the number of cameos in Deadpool 3 is rumored to be in the eighties, and it ranges from Taylor Swift to Jennifer Garner. I love that there’s so much misinformation out there, no one can tell what might be real. Including the Taylor Swift cameo that this interview neither confirms nor denies.”

It was inevitable that Taylor Swift would end up becoming part of the conversation yet again, but until shooting resumes and even more set photos leak online, the guessing game is poised to continue.