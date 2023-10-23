‘I never have to say what’s real and what’s fantasy’: ‘Deadpool 3’ director once again confirms some of those 18 rumored cameos

And now we'll have to wait even longer to find out.

A lot of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans were expecting Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to be Cameos: The Movie based on the relentless speculation touting dozens upon dozens of potential guest stars, but that crown is looking more and more likely to fall on Deadpool 3 instead.

As well as bringing back almost the entire principal cast from the first two installments – with Josh Brolin’s Cable one of the few notable absentees – Jennifer Garner will be suiting up as Elektra for the first time since the infamous 2005 flop, while Hugh Jackman will share top billing as Wolverine.

Beyond that, we’re fast approaching an additional 20 names being floated on the corridors of internet hearsay, with director Shawn Levy continuing to be a big ol’ tease by repeating that some of them are 100 percent accurate, but during a recent appearance on The Jess Cagle Show he once again laughed in the face of specifics.

“I love the proliferation of casting rumors on the internet, because I never have to say what’s real and what’s fantasy, so I’m just going to go with the very cliche ‘no comment’ on all things casting [with] Deadpool 3. I will say, we’re lucky on this one. There’s certainly – is this an answer? A lot of the internet rumors are completely false, but some of them aren’t.”

The smartest money would probably be on Taylor Swift swinging by in some capacity, but beyond that we’ve heard a list that includes Walker Scobell’s Kidpool, Brian Cox’s William Striker, Halle Berry’s Storm, Famke Jensen’s Jean Grey, Dafne Keen’s X23, Rebecca Romijn’s Mystique, Patrick Stewart’s Professor X, and Ian McKellen’s Magneto, Lewis Tan’s Shatterstar, MCU veterans Elizabeth Olsen, Owen Wilson, Tom Hiddleston, along with Ben Affleck’s Daredevil, Julian McMahon’s Doctor Doom, Taron Egerton’s Wolverine, and Channing Tatum’s Gambit, so take your pick.