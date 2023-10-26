While some of her feature film outings have yielded embarrassing results at the box office, Taylor Swift has become such a global phenomenon that Deadpool 3 might just stand a better chance at being guaranteed a billion-dollar haul at the box office were Shawn Levy to confirm she’s in it.

After all, The Eras Tour contributed billions to the economy and the concert film of the same annihilated box office records, and when you combine that with the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie’s status as the sequel to what was the highest-grossing R-rated feature ever made at the time – which was itself the sequel to the highest-grossing R-rated feature ever made at the time – then it’s not unreasonable to expect.

via 20th Century Fox

That’s without factoring in the hotly-anticipated return of Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, never mind the cavalcade of cameos everyone’s expecting, an approach that helped propel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness to the highest box office total of any Multiverse Saga release not named Spider-Man: No Way Home, which of course had plenty of guest stars of its own.

Not that Levy is in the mood for confirming or denying, after playing coy yet again on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, where he opined that “the rumors sure escape the lips of social media every day,” before noting that it “sounds like a good idea.”

Joker remains the only R-rated film in history to cross a billion dollars in theatrical ticket sales, but it would be foolish to bet against Deadpool 3 managing to do the same whenever it ends up releasing, with out without Taylor Swift.