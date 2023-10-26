As its director, Shawn Levy knows there are cameos in Deadpool 3. He also knows that you know there are cameos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel, and he even knows that you want to know who they are, which means he knows that you wanting to know and him not telling you what you want to know is going to be infuriating.

The filmmaker has seized that approach by the horns and positively ran with it, after repeatedly confirming that at least a smattering of the dozens upon dozens of rumored guest stars are set to swing by the R-rated extravaganza, but he’s not interested in spilling so much as a single bean.

Image via Hugh Jackman/Instagram

Appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Levy even voiced his surprise at “how easy some of those cameos have been” to recruit, which he put down to the popularity of the franchise, its leading man and producer Ryan Reynolds, and his own back catalogue – something Star Wars fans may not agree with.

“People love Deadpool, people love Ryan thankfully, and people also seem to like my work. They know that Ryan and I are in a groove of creative brotherhood that is unique and seems to be working.”

The duo’s previous collaborations on Free Guy and The Adam Project came bearing stacked casts and won stellar reviews from critics and audiences alike, something Deadpool 3 will be looking to repeat. Taylor Swift is the number one name on everybody’s lips, but we’ll be getting plenty more surprises than that, whoever they turn out to be.