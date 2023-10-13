‘Her vision is profoundly vivid’: ‘Deadpool 3’ director may as well confirm a Taylor Swift cameo after comparing her to Steven Spielberg

Six Degrees of Separation (or Kevin Bacon, if you’re feeling so inclined) is always a fun game to play, but it doesn’t take a sextet of connections to reach the conclusion that Taylor Swift might very well end up making a cameo appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Deadpool 3.

Of course, the star of such notable box office disasters as Cats and Amsterdam is close friends with Ryan Reynolds and wife Blake Lively, while filmmaker Shawn Levy appeared in Swift’s music video for “All Too Well,” and he also happens to have worked with Reynolds on not just Free Guy and The Adam Project, but the superhero saga’s upcoming R-rated blockbuster, too.

He was also part of the A-list crew – which featured Deadpool 3 co-star Hugh Jackman – to attend a recent NFL game as part of the singer’s entourage, so it’s not difficult to join the dots, especially when Levy said that some of the many rumored guest stars will turn out to be right on the money.

Photo via Marvel Studios

Ignoring the MCU for a second, though, Levy has placed some serious pressure and expectation on Swift’s shoulders during an interview with Entertainment Weekly when the conversation turned to her feature-length directorial debut, where he decided that comparing her to Steven Spielberg was the best course of action.

“Taylor has not consulted me about upcoming directing projects, but I think she has the makings of a hell of a director. Taylor, the depth of her vision for how she wants a creative piece to be, whether it’s a lyric, a melody, a bridge, a concert tour, a video, it’s profound. It’s profoundly vivid, and she has the strength of her convictions. Spielberg was on the set of a movie he produced that I directed, called Real Steel, and I said to him, ‘How do you know it’s the right shot?’ His answer was, ‘The way you see it, that makes it right.’ I feel like that’s something Taylor Swift has figured out really well, because that’s about trusting your instinct.”

Look, for all we know, Swift could turn out to be a phenomenal director whenever she gets around to that movie, but somebody with zero credits in that arena earning Spielbergian comparisons is questionable at best considering he’s literally one of the all-time greats.