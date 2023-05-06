‘Deadpool 3′ still on track despite the writers’ strike, but Ryan Reynolds’ input takes a serious hit

As the most prolific franchise in the business in terms of its sheer volume of content, many people have been wondering how the Marvel Cinematic Universe would react to the ongoing writers’ strike, and the prognosis has been mixed so far. Blade has unsurprisingly been paused once again, but Deadpool 3 remains on track.

The long-awaited debut of Ryan Reynolds’ foul-mouthed and fourth wall-breaking fan favorite had been scheduled to begin shooting imminently in order to make a November 2024 release date, and that’s still the plan. However, rules regarding the participation of both screenwriters and WGA members will severely limit the levels of the actor and producer’s input.

Photo via 20th Century Fox

The MCU has become somewhere between famous and infamous for having a scribe on standby during production on almost every feature film or Disney Plus series in order to contribute last minute rewrites, but The Hollywood Reporter revealed that’s an option no longer on the table for Deadpool 3.

Reynolds is known for being actively involved in the writing process of movies he stars in as well as produces, but under the terms of the current strike, “while a non-writer director or producer can make small adjustments to the script under the (a) through (h) clause, a writer such as Reynolds would not be allowed to.”

That means Deadpool 3 is obligated to shoot the exact scenes present in the most recent draft of the screenplay and nothing more until the strike ends, so let’s hope Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Reynolds himself scribbled down a doozy.