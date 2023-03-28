‘Deadpool 3’ scores a mysterious new cast member and Shawn Levy is ‘already obsessed’ with him

As Deadpool 3 continues to make strides on its path to becoming the first R-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe movie, Ryan Reynolds and director Shawn Levy have added another member to their dysfunctional on-screen family, this time in famed Succession actor Matthew Macfadyen.

Macfadyen joins the likes of Hugh Jackman and Emma Corrin as newcomers to the Deadpool family. He is best known for playing the character Tom in Succession, for which he won the Emmy for Best Supporting Actor in 2020. The HBO show just aired its fourth and final season on Sunday. At the moment, the identity of Macfadyen’s Deadpool 3 character is unknown, according to Deadline.

Director Shawn Levy took time out of his day to share the announcement on his Twitter feed, saying there is “Nothing better than casting talented people you’re already obsessed with.”

Nothing better than casting talented people you’re already obsessed with https://t.co/AmMYJbeG0s — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) March 28, 2023

Deadpool 3 has reportedly been on the hunt for a third wheel-type character to play opposite Reynolds’ Deadpool and Jackman’s Wolverine. Since Corrin’s character will involve some sort of villainous aspect, as confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter, it is possible Macfadyen could fill the shoes of this “third wheel” character.

The finer details of the threequel’s plot remain shrouded in secrecy, including how the film plans to incorporate Jackman’s Wolverine into the picture; the clawed mutant was believed to have given his curtain-call performance in the 2017 movie Logan, but after years of lobbying for his return, Reynolds convinced his off-screen friend to return.

Deadpool 3 is the first of the Deadpool films to premiere as part of the MCU. Worries over Disney’s family-friendly brand affecting the franchise’s trademark tone are curbed by the fact that Deadpool and Deadpool 2 writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick will return to pen the third installment.

Deadpool 3 is scheduled to claw its way into theaters on Nov. 8, 2024