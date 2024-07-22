Image Credit: Disney
Screengrab of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the upcoming 'Deadpool & Wolverine' movie.
Image via Marvel Studios
Marvel
Movies
News

‘Have you ever been checked for ADHD?’: This never-before-seen ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ clip tells us WAY more about Deadpool than we ever wanted to know

Deadpool's never had a problem with oversharing, and moving to Disney hasn't changed that.
Image of Monica Coman
Monica Coman
|

Published: Jul 22, 2024 02:07 pm

Deadpool & Wolverine is mere days away from its worldwide premiere and the highly-anticipated superhero movie has just shared a clip that leaves little to the imagination.

Deadpool & Wolverine isn’t technically considered Deadpool 3, as things take a different turn in the third installment of the Deadpool franchise. Once again, Ryan Reynolds puts on the skin-tight blood-red super suit, but this time, he shares the stage with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine, who dons the iconic yellow suit after coming out of “superhero retirement.” It is also Deadpool’s first stint in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The beloved antihero, who has trouble keeping some things private, has spilled more than he should in a new clip promoting the upcoming MCU film.

Deadpool’s medical history is out in the world in new ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ clip

Starting at the 4:30 mark, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman unveiled a new clip during Good Morning America where their characters go into a back-and-forth banter ending with Deadpool revealing way too much, as usual. The two of them are in an abandoned diner, with Deadpool sitting in a booth enjoying a snack while Wolverine is looking for something. Then Deadpool asks Wolverine about his yellow suit, with Wolverine asking, “Have you been checked for ADHD?”

In return, in his typical style, Deadpool says no, adding, “But I’ve had several STDs, which were probably caused by ADHD.” Also nicknamed the Merc with a Mouth, the character has always been known for oversharing information and it looks like the switch to Disney hasn’t censored his thoughts at all, which is encouraging.

Although details of Deadpool’s medical history are more than we’d like to know, Reynolds reprising his character and seeing this back-and-forth with Wolverine is exactly what we’re hoping for Deadpool & Wolverine. The movie will be out in theaters in just a few days, premiering worldwide on July 26.

