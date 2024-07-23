An MCU-quaking ‘Avengers’ mystery raging since 2017 is finally confirmed to be solved, and here’s when we’ll find out the answer

The ownership of the former Avengers Tower (and Stark Tower before that) has become one of many pressing, unanswered questions in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and, somehow, in a franchise where there is so much going on at all times, one of the most widely discussed.

We heard about Tony Stark selling the tower all the way back in 2017’s Spider-Man: Homecoming when Michael Keaton’s Vulture was hunting down alien and super-powered artifacts to sell on the black market and attempted to intercept the cargo plane that was moving all of the Avengers Tower’s contents to the upstate Avengers compound. Since then, we haven’t received any updates about the tower’s fate besides a brush-away mention in Hawkeye and a quick sighting in Spider-Man: Far From Home where the building appeared “greenified” with a new garden area.

Kevin Feige confirmed in an interview with ComicBook.com that they knew the identity of the tower’s new owner when they included the selling storyline in Homecoming and that the rest of us mere mortals would finally be let in on the answer “soon.”

Avengers Tower’s new owner theories, explained

Plenty of theories have been crafter about the Avengers Tower buyer and what role the building will play in the larger MCU moving forward since it seems producers are interested in keeping it around. Famous buildings from the comics like Oscorp, the Baxter Building, the Fisk Towers, and Qeng Tower have all emerged as possibilities, with the latter even showing up in the Void during Loki from a pruned timeline with a different-looking New York City.

However, we can narrow our options now that we have somewhat of a window for when this riveting mystery will finally be solved. Let’s look at the official MCU release schedule for the next year:

Deadpool & Wolverine (July 26, 2024)

Agatha All Along (Sept. 18, 2024)

Captain America: Brave New World (Feb. 14, 2025)

Daredevil: Born Again (Mar. 2025)

Thunderbolts (May 2, 2025)

Fantastic Four (July 25, 2025)

Ironheart (Sept. 3, 2025)

We can tentatively rule out Fantastic Four and the iconic Baxter Building because Feige has already confirmed that the film will be set in an alternate timeline in the 1960s. Equally, we doubt Oscorp is on the table, considering there are no plans to bring back Norman Osborn, much less in the next year, during which no Spider-Man-related properties will be released.

Having said that, the leading guesses among fans right now seem to be that the Avengers Tower will belong to either Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and her new Thunderbolts team-up or Wilson Fisk once his influence in New York grows even stronger, ultimately leading to him running for mayor, as many have speculated. We might also want to dismiss the latter idea since Feige did say to the tower owner has remained the same since 2017, at which point Netflix still held the rights to Daredevil and all its characters.

A third option is that the ownership of the former Avengers Tower will be officially unveiled during Ironheart. Some fans are convinced the leaked casting of Sacha Baron Cohen in the Black Panther spin-off, credited in a copyright filing as “Mystery Man,” is for the role of Mephisto. Unconfirmed rumors claim the King of Hell, in his human form, has bought Avengers Tower and is using it to control New York’s technological landscape, providing resources for The Hood (played by Anthony Ramos and confirmed to be the main antagonist of the upcoming Disney Plus series). Riri Williams will allegedly try to stop them.

While these theories are speculative, the fact that we will finally know who owns the Avengers Tower in one of these upcoming projects is pretty much a certainty at this point. We’re hoping Kevin Feige wouldn’t use “soon” to describe something coming out as far out as 2026.

