Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are desperate to add this MCU icon to their team, but could this trio shatter the multiverse?

I hope this news finds you well, and what I mean by this is I hope you haven’t seen any major Deadpool & Wolverine spoilers. The movie is just two days away, with both Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds teasing jaw-dropping cameos and team-ups.

Our new favorite double act has been talking everything but spoilers regarding their new superhero flick. And when spoilers are forbidden, interviewers often ask superhero stars who they would like to team up with. Reynolds and Jackman met the same fate, and surprisingly agreed on a specific character they want in Team Deadpool.

That’s none other than Tom Holland’s Spider-Man. There is a plethora of reasons why this team up would break the box office, multiverse, and cinema seats (due to the audiences sitting on the edge of them) if this were to happen.

In their many press endeavors, Reynolds and Jackman were asked during an interview for Marvel Thailand which MCU hero they’d team up with.

Reynolds: Part of his [Deadpool’s] storyline, is that he wants to matter, so badly wants to be an Avenger or part of a team, and he just can’t quite get there and Wolverine is everything he wish he was. He’s a legend, he matters, he saves people, he’s done hero stuff. But if I have to pick one, I’d love to play with the Spider-Man. Tom Holland is so cool. Jackman: I agree. He’s so cool. That would be great. And he’s young, we could pile on him, abuse him. Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on Marvel Thailand, respectively

Every Marvel fan is likely beyond excited to see Deadpool finally meet and journey alongside Wolverine in the upcoming film. But, as far-fetched and impossible as it sounds, adding a young and reckless Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to the mix would spice it up. I mean, with grumpy Wolverine, hot-blooded Spider-Man, and goofy Deadpool, I’m sure we’d have the time of our lives.

And, frankly speaking, it’s not that impossible. In his latest solo movie, Holland’s Peter Parker messes up big time and allows the universes to collide, bringing himself a lot of trouble, and giving us arguably the greatest post-Endgame team-up in the MCU.

In the trailer for Deadpool & Wolverine, the two mutants are seen jumping into what looks like teleportation rings made by Dr. Strange and other wizards. Additionally, last weekend, Reynolds posted the rings worn by MCU’s Kamar-Taj wizards on his Instagram stories, the same ones Ned used in Spider-Man: No Way Home as a magic Uber ride for Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. So there are numerous ways to make it happen if Kevin Feige wants it. Because we know we do, and if we were to guess, it’s bound to happen in one of the upcoming Avengers movies.

