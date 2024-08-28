‘You were right Tom Holland’: Anthony Mackie finally admits that his Marvel rival is wise beyond his years, but is their battle royale over?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have grown in crazy new directions, but one thing has remained the same for the last eight years: Anthony Mackie and Tom Holland’s love/hate relationship. Mackie’s first MCU headlining gig in Captain America: Brave New World may be finally putting a bow on the whole thing, however.

The two actors have been bickering ever since their paths crossed in Captain America: Civil War back in 2015/2016, but their feud reached epic proportions during a memorable ACE Comic-Con panel in Seattle back in 2018 when, in response to Mackie saying he had never watched Spider-Man: Homecoming, Holland shot him down by pointing out how he can’t watch the Falcon movie because there isn’t one! Safe to say, he brought the house down with that one.

Fast forward six years and the American actor is finally premiering his own Marvel film and ready to throw in the towel by admitting that it really is a different ball game altogether. In a late Instagram post celebrating Brave New World‘s San Diego Comic-Con panel, the 45-year-old confessed “You were right Tom Holland, it is different when you go with your own movie.”

Mackie had previously shot back at Holland by claiming his Disney Plus series The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, which, at the time, broke viewership records for the platform, would have beat the younger actor’s movies at the box office if it had been released in theaters. Holland responded that his previous dig still stood: the show was, first, just a show, and it wasn’t even just Falcon’s. Ouch.

Could Brave New World finally offer the perfect conclusion to this duel of frenemies?

Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images

Well, maybe after the film premieres. Mackie is taking the promo tour as a chance to revel in this moment, not just because of what it means for his career, but because he can finally shut the Spidey actor up.

San Diego Comic-Con in late July offered the perfect opportunity for a few well-timed and precise shots at the 28-year-old star. Mackie started by going after his height, joking “He said I didn’t have a movie.

I said, ‘Well, you’re not 5’11’. See what I’m talking about? I got a movie, but he ain’t gonna be 5’11, though. Hahaha. Yes Tom Holland, f—k you.” He then moved on to bragging about having the one and only Harrison Ford in his film, something Holland can’t say (even if the combo of Marisa Tomei and Willem Dafoe seems to easily win this battle, in our opinion).

So yes, this latest statement might sound like the Louisiana native is finally ready for a truce, but before all that, he’s still planning on dragging his Marvel cast-mate to the movie premiere and inspecting his every reaction as well as asking for detailed feedback.

Mackie explained that since Holland decided to throw that Falcon movie dig “on a very public stage,” he’s going to “hold that till the premiere.” “I’m going to make sure that Marvel makes him come to the premiere, and then I’m going to sit him next to me, and I’m going to watch him watch the movie,” the Captain America actor told Entertainment Weekly. He said, “Sorry Zendaya, but he’s my date.” We’re gonna hold him to that. Tom Holland, it’s your move.

