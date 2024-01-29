‘Captain America 4’ leak confirms major shake-up that proves it’s the true sequel to an MCU classic

After Deadpool 3‘s been and gone, the next MCU movie to come our way is next February’s Captain America: Brave New World.

So far, the film’s faced both good press — Harrison Ford is playing Red Hulk? What a timeline to be alive! — and bad — Marvel introducing its first Israeli superhero at a particularly politically charged time. Similarly, a new leak offering us our first glimpse at a big shake-up no one was asking for appears to be splitting fans down the middle. While some are excited to see the change in action, others don’t see why it needed to be altered at all.

Yes, I’m referring to the leaked look at the new superhero suit (via DisTrackers) set to be worn by Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson in Captain America 4. “Love it,” gushed one fan, while another argued, “It looks cool, just wish they stuck with the suit from The Falcon and The Winter Soldier a little longer.” Another asked what we’re all thinking: “Why would they give him a suit in tfatws if he won’t ever wear it again?”

While that might be a smart question to ponder from a financial standpoint — why are you spending all that cash on a new suit, Marvel, when you only used the last one for five minutes? — there is a stronger, creative reason for the change in costume and its particular design. It presents the filmmakers’ authorial intent to the audience that they are aiming to measure up to one of Marvel’s finest ever movies.

Sam Wilson’s new Captain America suit reveals Brave New World‘s Winter Soldier ambitions

What’s really striking about Sam’s second Cap suit is how blue it is. In contrast to the one he briefly wore in the finale to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it has none of the prominent white detailing that was so in keeping with his comic book costume. Instead it’s a stripped-back, streamlined design whose only concession to color is the traditional American flag-styled midriff section. Some might be disappointed that Marvel is diverting from the source material like this, but on the plus side, you know what this reminds us of? Steve Rogers’ suit in his own second solo outing as Cap, Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

Marvel Studios has been infamously chasing the gritty, spy thriller highs of TWS ever since 2014, with the Multiverse Saga trying and — sadly mostly failing — twiceover already in Black Widow and Mackie’s own The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. By decking Sam out in almost a mirror version of Steve’s TWS suit, however, it signals to the fans that the MCU is attempting yet again to repeat the Phase Two highlight’s success. But this time it might actually pull it off.

One thing that TWS had going for it was its villains, with Sebastian Stan’s conflicted Bucky Barnes serving as its emotional core and Robert Redford’s duplicitous Alexander Pierce adding a touch of old-fashioned Hollywood class. Both Black Widow and Falcon were unfortunately saddled with underwritten villains, but Brave New World can change that. Not only is Ford’s Thaddeus Ross set to be a big obstacle — as President of the United States, no less — but Tim Blake Nelson is back for the first time since The Incredible Hulk as the Leader. Throw in rumors of the Serpent Society and you’ve got yourself a villain-palooza.

Even more pertinently, Sam’s arc in Brave New World closely reflects Steve’s in Winter Soldier. Just as Steve was adjusting to the 21st century in that film, so Sam is still adjusting to becoming Captain America himself in this one. Steve had to go on the run as he went up against a corrupted S.H.I.E.L.D. and Sam may likewise become a fugitive if President Ross turns against him. After what will be over a decade, Marvel might just be delivering Captain America 2‘s true sequel in Captain America 4.