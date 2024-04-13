Latest Marvel News: ‘Captain America 4’ confirms what we all suspected about MCU’s future as Anthony Mackie kicks up Tom Holland drama

Is it finally time to be excited about the MCU again? X-Men ’97 has been leaving us wishing everything Marvel Studios made was this good each and every week, but signs are pointing to things looking up on Earth-19999 after 2023 did its best to tank the franchise for good.

Deadpool & Wolverine just had a new sizzle reel unveiled, and it teases that the threequel’s going to be just as insane as we wished for… while Captain America: Brave New World has been confirmed to be just as important to the franchise’s future as we wished for.

The Avengers are officially reassembling in 2025, and love is in the air

Rumors have been pointing in this direction for a while, but now it’s been irrevocably, officially confirmed (no-take-backsies) that Captain America 4 will see Sam Wilson reassemble a new team of Avengers, which means that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will at last return to the MCU as soon as next Valentine’s Day. Given that one of the biggest problems with the Multiverse Saga to date has been its blurry-eyed focus, it looks like Marvel is finally getting a new prescription as we head ever closer to Avengers 5 and Secret Wars (even if those movies don’t actually have a villain yet).

Anthony Mackie warns Tom Holland that a reckoning is coming, and he names the time and the place

No, Tom Holland didn’t bother Anthony Mackie while he was getting gas, but the Spider-Man star has nonetheless drawn the ire of our new Sentinel of Liberty. Back at a convention in 2021, Holland roasted his Avengers co-star by poking fun at the lack of a Falcon movie. Well, the star kind of has to eat his own words now that the former Falcon is leading Cap 4. Mackie assured EW that he has big plans for Holland come Brave New World‘s premiere. “I’m going to make sure that Marvel makes him come to the premiere, and then I’m going to sit him next to me, and I’m going to watch him watch the movie,” Mackie joked.

The movie world has been glutting on all the revelations to come from CinemaCon this week, but sadly the eight-minute Deadpool 3 sizzle reel that was revealed at the con has not made its way online. That hasn’t stopped details and breakdowns leaking of what it contained, however, which includes Wade promising us a load of “gratuitous cameos,” as well as even confirming one of them (even if it’s just via archival footage). The footage opened with a recreation of a moment from Thor: The Dark World, but with Chris Hemsworth’s Thunder-God cradling Deadpool in his arms instead of brother Loki. DP then gets up and yells at the camera, “Suck it, Fox, I’m going to Disneyland. Get f*cked.” Well, they promised this would be Marvel’s first R-rated movie, and clearly they weren’t lying.

