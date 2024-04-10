Deadpool/Batman: The Animated Series artwork
A single ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ leak just sent James Gunn scrabbling to redo all his plans for the DCU’s Batman

If DC copied Marvel's homework we wouldn't even be mad.
Image of Christian Bone
Christian Bone
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 02:15 pm

With Deadpool & Wolverine serving as the only Marvel Studios movie of the year (we still have two Sony films, though — yay?), the Ryan Reynolds threequel really needs to hit the spot. Thankfully, every little thing we find out about it raises the hype even more.

That includes the things that we aren’t supposed to find out just yet. It’s not like it’s a big secret, considering that the first official image from the film revealed Hugh Jackman in everything but the helmet, but some leaked merchandise from Deadpool 3 has now hit the internet and it reveals how Wolverine will look in his legendary yellow and blue cowl for the first time.

Guys, it is everything we could’ve asked for. Actually, scratch that, it is everything we have asked for, for the past 24 years — yes, that’s how long Jackman’s been playing Logan for, and yes, I feel as old as Apocalypse too. The helmet is as comics-accurate as we’ve always imagined, including — and this is actually a surprise — the whited-out eyes.

Deadpool himself pioneered the idea that expressive white eyes on a superhero suit could actually work in live-action, and now it looks like Marvel have applied the same logic to Wolverine. On the other hand, DC never being brave enough to give Batman a similar treatment has been a huge bug bear of the fandom for years now.

So let’s hope that Jackman’s cowl in DP&W provides the final clincher to convince James Gunn to go with the white eyes in the DCU’s upcoming Batman reboot, The Brave and the Bold. Honestly, Batman’s white eyes are even more integral to the character on the page than Wolverine, who sometimes ditches his cowl. So it is nuts that we’ve had approximately 72 Batman movies at this point and none of them have got that detail correct.

We don’t know a whole lot about The Brave and the Bold just yet, other than that The Flash‘s Andy Muschietti is directing, but with Bruce’s son Damian Wayne featuring as Robin, it looks to be more comic book-y than Matt Reeves’ grounded The Batman, In other words, if the white eyes were going to happen anywhere, then it would be here. With the movie not hitting theaters until 2026 at the earliest, Gunn should have time to go see Deadpool & Wolverine this July and then surreptitiously pinch its best ideas.

