Marvel Studios has finally confirmed when the Avengers will reassemble, and it might’ve just saved the MCU

Is Marvel‘s risky plan to basically rest for a year before returning in a big way in 2025 actually paying off? Maybe it’s too early to say, but Deadpool & Wolverine certainly looks strong enough to carry the MCU’s 2024 on its back, and what we’re hearing about the first Marvel movie to arrive next year is getting us very excited indeed.

Entertainment Weekly has revealed some first-look images at Captain America: Brave New World, which offer our first glimpse at Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson encountering Harrison Ford’s regenerated General President Ross. At the same time, EW also confirms a major rumor for the first time by admitting that Sam will “assemble a new team of Avengers” in the fourth Cap film.

That’s right, after what will be six years off of our screens, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes are finally assembling once again — as soon as next Valentine’s Day. That’s exciting enough on its own, but the long-awaited return of the Avengers may just contribute to a triple-whammy of wins for the studio which may just put the studio back on track.

Deadpool 3, Captain America 4, and The Fantastic Four could be the movie trilogy to save the MCU

With Cap 4 confirmed to bring back the Avengers, that means that the following three MCU film releases are all inarguable tentpole releases. First up, we have Deadpool 3, which speaks for itself, and then following February’s Brave New World in July 2025 we have The Fantastic Four, bringing Marvel’s First Family into continuity for the first time.

One of the biggest problems with the Multiverse Saga so far has been the perception of the majority of releases as “just another Marvel movie,” something that reached its nadir with The Marvels last November. Bob Iger’s made a big talk about how Marvel’s going to focus on more reliable money-makers, aka big event films, from now on, and it looks like we’ll see that come into effect as soon as next year.

Another major criticism of everything post-Phase Three is the lack of a clear focus, mostly because no active Avengers team means all the movies and shows feel disconnected. If Sam is bringing back the Avengers in Cap 4, though (probably with new recruits drawn from Multiverse Saga stars), then we might finally be seeing the MCU course-correct ahead of Avengers 5 and Secret Wars.

Relying on Deadpool, the Fantastic Four, and the Avengers? OK, so it’s not exactly a brave new world, but a familiar old world isn’t too shabby either.

