Prince Harry’s ‘alarm bells’ are ringing after Meghan Markle goes against his wishes with major decision over their children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle always project a strong united front, despite what all those divorce rumors might say, and typically seem to be on the same page about all the important things. Obviously, though, every marriage has its disagreements and, if you believe the latest murmurings from Sussex corner, the duke and duchess might be gearing up for a big one regarding how to handle their two children.

Recommended Videos

Meghan is in the midst of a major rebrand of her wellness business right now, which initially launched last year under the name America Riviera Orchard. Following the former Suits star running into copyrighting problems, she recently rechristened her company As Ever. As part of this PR shift, Meghan has embraced the power of Instagram, curating a feed that’s full of personal videos and insights into the Sussexes’ everyday life.

This includes glimpses of their kids, Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3). And here’s where Harry might have a problem.

Harry might not be pleased with Meghan for sharing their kids on social media

Photo by Alexis Lubomirski via Archewell Foundation

In a big shift away from how the Sussexes have kept them out of the limelight so far, Meghan has started subtly introducing her children into her social media feed — notably featuring a photo of her and Lilibet as part of her As Ever announcement. It should be stressed that Meghan has only included images of her children from the side or from behind or from a distance, but this is still much more than we’ve seen of Archie and Lilibet before now.

According to Royal expert Duncan Larcombe, this is very much something Harry has always been keen on, in order to protect his son and daughter from the intense public scrutiny he has known his whole life. As Larcombe told OK! Magazine, then, Meghan’s gradual moves to bring Archie and Lilibet in front of the camera lens may ultimately ring some “alarm bells” for the privacy-hungry prince.

“Given Harry’s views on publicity, fans were probably shocked to see Lilibet again so soon. If Harry could wave a magic wand, I think he’d want a world where his children would never be recognized or seen as public property in any way, because he hated that himself. He’s wrestled with it his whole life. But Meghan is building a brand, and that is somewhat at odds with a life out of the limelight, so this is where alarm bells might start to ring down the line for Harry,” the expert warned.

Larcombe opined that the Sussexes have to be careful about starting their young kids on the road to fame and celebrity as it’s difficult to put that genie back in the bottle once it’s out, as both of their parents know all too well.

“She’s sharing their children tentatively, but it’s a very big deal because it’s a tap they won’t get to turn off. When their children are young adults hanging out in Hollywood, they’ll be gazing into cameras left, right and center, because the royal thing won’t go away,” he added. “The royals are famous before they’re born, they’re famous all their lives, and they’re famous after their deaths. Their celebrity never fades.”

Harry certainly values the private home life he and Meghan have manufactured for themselves —their neighbors in Montecito have noted that they hardly ever see the Sussexes out and about and that they are almost hermits — but it’s unclear if this is really a source of discord for the couple. Don’t forget, a rare photo of all the family was just released by the duo’s Archewell Foundation, which indicates Harry is not entirely opposed to sharing snaps of his children on the internet. Maybe we don’t have anything to worry about — the kids are alright.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy