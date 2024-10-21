‘We’ve seen richer and more famous people’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new neighbors get real as Royals move in next door

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s European move is leaving the locals less than impressed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex aren’t exactly ready to leave their Californian life behind and return to the U.K. anytime soon, but they just took a massive step closer to Harry’s homeland by purchasing new property that’s at least in the right continent.

Recommended Videos

It’s been widely reported that Harry and Meghan have found themselves a new place in Melides, Portugal, after falling in love with the locale following a romantic five-night getaway there last fall. While the property is being described as a “bolthole” for the couple — somewhere for them to vacation privately and also be used as a place to stay when they’re traveling to Europe — the move is notable as it marks the first time the couple have lived somewhere on the continent since ditching England in 2020.

The idea of having a legitimate Royal couple as neighbors might seem like a worthwhile development, and maybe also the premise of a hokey sitcom, but apparently Harry and Meghan’s move is expected to have precisely “zero impact” on the people of Melides and its economy.

Harry and Meghan’s European bolthole is leaving their latest neighbors unimpressed

Image via @Sussesroyal/Instagram

The Mail is reporting that locals have been left unimpressed by the news that the Sussexes are coming to stay. That’s because Melides has already become a go-to destination for A-listers looking for a vacation home in recent years, even being dubbed the “Hamptons of Europe.” Other notable figures with places in the locale include George Clooney and Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie (who was instrumental in the couple getting to know the town in the first place).

A real estate agent told The Mail that, given every other famous face who’s moved to the area in recent times, Harry and Meghan’s arrival is nothing special. “In recent years we have seen A-listers from the States buying homes or plots which are essentially closed environments,” they stated. “It’s very high-end and homes range from four to 20 million euros.”

In terms of both noteworthy neighbors and the financial ramifications the couple’s move could have on the community, this realtor thinks the Sussexes’ bolthole will make no difference whatsoever — and it would take someone much, much richer to make this jaded neighborhood full of A-listers raise an eyebrow.

“We have much richer and much more famous people buying here for sure. I think they will have zero impact, to be honest,” they admitted. “If someone like Jeff Bezos bought here then, yes, there could be some impact – but not Harry and Meghan.”

This isn’t the first time we’ve heard that the couple have underwhelmed their neighbors. Those who live near the family in Montecito, California have either described them as keeping to themselves and living almost “hermit-like” existences, if they’re feeling generous, or plainly dubbing them “rude” and “unwanted” if they aren’t. The fact that Harry and Meghan’s Portugal property purchase will make “zero impact” is probably exactly what they are counting on, then, as it sounds like the Sussexes are happiest when they’re left alone.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy