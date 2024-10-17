‘They are likely to see more of each other’: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle inch closer to a Royal reunion as they make shocking move to Europe

When are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle returning to the U.K.? That’s the question Royal Family followers have been asking ever since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did what was once unthinkable and skedaddled from the sovereignty and moved to the U.S. in 2020. The answer to this question still alludes us, but we can say that the Sussexes are closer to a return to England than ever. At least in a geographical sense.

Harry’s recent globe-trotting activity has suggested he’s been feeling restless in the family’s home in Montecito, California since he turned 40 years old in September. Over the past few weeks, the duke has been to New York, to England, to South Africa, and more, so maybe that’s what’s behind his and Meghan’s surprise relocation to Europe. It’s not like the couple are about to turn up on the doorsteps of Buckingham Palace with their luggage anytime soon, but this is a notable start.

Harry and Meghan are moving back to Europe to be close to their Royal relatives, just not the ones you’d expect

Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly bought a new property in Portugal. If accurate, this is a big deal as it’s the first time the duo have had a European abode since they were booted out of Frogmore Cottage, once expected to be their family home in the U.K., two years ago. The impetus for this surprising move both is and isn’t a shock. It’s said that the Sussexes are keen to be closer to their Royal relatives. Although it’s not King Charles and Prince William we’re talking about here.

According to Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam, a major reason behind Harry and Meghan purchasing property in Portugal is to be closer to Princess Eugenie and her family. Long known to be Harry’s favorite of his cousins, Eugenie — youngest daughter of Prince Andrew — likewise has a place in Portugal with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The Sussexes are known to have visited the couple there as recently as last September.

“They [Eugenie and Jack] moved into Frogmore when the Sussexes vacated it, Eugenie and Jack visited them in California and they reportedly holidayed with them in Portugal too. Now they have brought a house in Portugal where Eugenie and Jack live as he works there and they are likely to see more of each other,” Fitzwilliam explained to Express.co.uk.

In addition to being closer to the few family members with whom he still has positive relationships, another benefit for Harry and Meghan putting down roots in Portugal is obviously that it will also give them a base nearer to England. Harry was just in the U.K. a few weeks ago, with more visits expected in the future — even though Meghan hasn’t set foot in Britain since 2022.

“Also this gives the Sussexes a foothold in the EU and a base near Britain,” Fitzwilliam continued. “We expected Harry to visit Britain periodically as he has cases against the media pending as well as his case against the Home Office on security and presumably will surely wish to see his father whilst he fights illness, despite recent confusion as to whether this was or was not possible.”

Harry and Meghan have much in common with Eugenie and Jack, as they have gone through many of the same life milestones together. Both couples got married in 2018 and they both have two young children — the Sussexes have Prince Archie (5) and Princess Lilibet (3), while Eugenie’s children are August (3) and Ernest (1).

Harry and Meghan’s Californian dream isn’t over just yet, then, but this is an important step in a potential Royal reconciliation down the line.

