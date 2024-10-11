Prince Harry is traveling solo and Meghan Markle skipped his 40th birthday party, are they even still together?

Let’s take a quick break from the many ongoing tragedies and discuss our favorite controversial royal couple. Recent weeks have sparked intense speculation about the state of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s relationship, as the couple appears to be spending more time apart than ever before. Naturally, this has left people wondering what’s behind this apparent shift in their usually united front.

The Duke of Sussex has embarked on what some are calling a “quasi-royal tour”, attending ten different events across three continents — New York, London, and Lesotho — all without his wife by his side. This stands in stark contrast to their typical approach of making public appearances together, which has been their standard since stepping back from royal duties in 2020.

Adding to the intrigue, Meghan hasn’t been seen in public since Sept. 14, missing Harry’s milestone 40th birthday celebration. While sources claim she organized a hiking trip for Harry and his friends, her absence has raised eyebrows among royal watchers. The couple’s team offers a rather generic defense, stating simply that “it is normal for couples to not do everything together” — a response that seems to fall flat given their history of inseparability.

Are Prince Harry and Meghan Markle calling it quits?

Some insiders suggest this separation might be more than just scheduling conflicts. According to one source, the couple is actually undergoing a “trial separation,” with Harry reportedly missing his old life in the UK. “They have been drifting apart for a while”, the insider revealed, citing Harry’s desire to return to his comfortable royal fold and his frustration with their failed Netflix and Spotify ventures.

A few suspect the couple’s differing lifestyles may be at the heart of their troubles. Even though Harry allegedly longs for his days of pub visits and sports with friends, Meghan’s L.A. lifestyle of “juicing and yoga” presents a stark contrast that might be causing friction. This cultural divide appears to be widening as Harry embraces more solo engagements.

However, other sources paint a different picture. In a May 2024 interview covered by People magazine, the couple expressed excitement about traveling more together for their various initiatives. Harry emphasized the importance of meeting people directly to support their causes, with both looking forward to future joint endeavors. This optimistic outlook seems at odds with their current separate paths.

A new explanation has emerged framing their time apart as a strategic decision, suggesting they’re adopting a “twin-track approach”, with Meghan focusing on entrepreneurial ventures while Harry champions his charitable causes. This could explain his recent solo trip to Lesotho, which notably lacked Meghan’s presence despite being the type of engagement they typically tackle together.

Royal commentators have their own theories. Charlotte Griffiths suggests Harry might be deliberately “revisiting the old Harry”. In short, he wants to remind the public of his pre-Meghan charitable work and attempt to recapture his earlier image. This could be part of a calculated move to reshape his public persona as he enters his forties.

Despite the swirling rumors, defenders insist the couple remains strong. They point out that Harry attended multiple events alone even before his recent birthday, suggesting this isn’t any sort of new development. Yet, the timing and frequency of their separate appearances continue to feed the insatiable rumor mill.

Are we witnessing the natural evolution of a maturing relationship, or signs of deeper troubles? God knows that dealing with the audience of gremlins can be exhausting, which would inevitably take a toll on even the strongest unions. The couple’s representatives maintain that all is well, but their weak defenses and increasingly divergent paths leave so many questions unanswered. And for the chronic haters who have nothing better to do than prey on the downfall of a couple? It looks like you’ll have to stay mad for a while longer.

