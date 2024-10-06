Prince Harry and Meghan Markle worryingly offer a weak defense to questions about their recent not-couple-like behavior

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making headlines recently, but not for the reasons they might hope. The couple have been spotted engaging in increasingly separate activities, sparking speculation about the state of their relationship.

Prince Harry, now 40, has been spotted on several solo trips in recent weeks, embarking on what some are calling a “quasi-royal tour.” He has made appearances at ten different engagements across three countries — New York, London, and Lesotho — without Meghan by his side. These trips have included important charity work, such as his visit to Lesotho to support his charity Sentebale. While charity has always been an important topic for Harry, Meghan is usually by his side during these important events.

Adding fuel to the speculation, Meghan has not been seen in public since Sept. 14, the day before Harry’s 40th birthday. Reports have surfaced that she had to cancel a charity event she was scheduled to attend with Harry due to illness. Furthermore, Harry reportedly spent the night of his 40th birthday on a solo hiking trip with friends, which has sparked additional questions about the couple’s relationship. Sources close to the couple insist that Meghan was the one who organized the hiking trip for Harry and his friends, but her absence has still raised eyebrows.

In light of these events, a source close to Harry and Meghan has addressed the speculation. The insider told The Sun, “It is normal for couples to not do everything together.” This generic and rather throwaway statement, however, has done little to quell the rumors swirling around the Sussexes.

Is Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship in danger?

Prince Harry on his way to his 40th birthday party without his wife #TemuRoyals pic.twitter.com/ahHd3OUS81 — That 1 (@ihtiandrs12) September 13, 2024

The couple’s confidante’s insistence on not directly addressing the concerns about Harry and Meghan’s relationship and instead issuing a generalized defense of how couples normally behave fails to address the underlying concerns raised by the Sussex’s recent behavior. It doesn’t explain why Meghan has been absent from significant events where her presence would typically be expected, such as Harry’s charity work in Africa, a continent she has previously visited with him. It also doesn’t explain why a couple, which has been practically joined at the hip since their Royal exit, has suddenly decided to send the duke on solo missions.

Adding to the intrigue, another friend of the couple provided more context to People magazine, describing the situation as a “twin-track approach.” They explained:

“An entrepreneurial and enterprise focus is going to be more the Duchess’s priority, and the Duke will continue to champion his not-for-profit patronages. But there will be joint efforts around those cause-driven areas of work.”

That sounds like an efficient work arrangement, but the statement does little to address the health of their romantic entanglement. Instead, it has raised more questions about why the couple, once seemingly inseparable in their public appearances and charitable work, are now pursuing such divergent paths.

What appears to be unfolding is a clear shift in the couple’s public lives. While Harry is immersing himself in philanthropic efforts, Meghan is leaning into entrepreneurial projects and commercial ventures. This includes the forthcoming launch of her American Riviera lifestyle brand and a Netflix show.

Sure, their apparent separation in public activities may simply reflect their evolving roles and individual pursuits rather than a sign of trouble in their marriage. Still, given the fact that their mutual passion for charity work is one of the main things that brought them together in the first place, royal watchers are right to wonder if things might be shaky behind private walls.

