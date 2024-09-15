‘Can’t wait for her to go’: ‘Duchess Difficult’ Meghan Markle branded ‘unwanted’ in Montecito, California

Many dreams and hopes of Meghan Markle, which had to stifle their presence in England, found their new beginning in Montecito, California along with her and Prince Harry years ago when the couple left the Royal family. But the very place that was supposed to be the foundation of her dream future seems to have rejected her.

Even after putting miles between her and Buckingham Palace — at the cost of getting erased from Royal history — criticisms have still managed to find Meghan, hounding her every decision and analyzing even something as trivial as her expression. But this time, the dismissal and opposition is not based on the observations of a few Royal experts — it reportedly comes from people who are in the Duchess’ life, live close to her, and/or are exposed to her presence for hours.

Just days ago, in an exclusive Hollywood Reporter article, former employees of the couple aimed accusations of bullying at Meghan, calling out her “terrible behaviour,” and calling her “Duchess Difficult,” though many of them found Harry very charming. And as per recent reports, allegedly Meghan has maintained a different, though equally controversial, reputation among her neighbors in Montecito, California, who want nothing more than to see her gone.

“Cannot wait for her to go,” is all an unnamed neighbor had to say when talking about Meghan, though they didn’t share the reason behind so passionately labelling the Duchess unwanted. Based on the interaction their neighbor Frank McGinity, a navy veteran, said he had with the Sussexs, it is clear that the couple have no interest in socializing with the residents of the area they plan to live in for a long, long time. But 88-year-old Frank, who was turned away by the couple’s security team when he tried to visit to give his CD of local history films, is mostly only bothered by the lack of interest Meghan and Harry have when it comes to the ones they are coexisting.

“We don’t see them very much around here. It’s surprising they came here. People are typically older. It’s where the elephants come to die.”

Princess meghan markle In Montecito 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/gU5E6WQFIu — Sara Eli (@SaraEli256) September 12, 2024

Mirror had previously reported similar quotes by frustrated neighbors of the Royal couple and how they are “unimpressed” with the Sussex’s “travelling soap opera”.

Well, in the Sussex’s defense, they are no normal couple — they are members of the Royal Family, and their not being working royals doesn’t really make a big difference to their reputation or how they are not free to roam around and socialize like the rest of their neighbors. But again, given the level of security that accompanies them, their mere presence probably disrupted what was possibly a quiet neighbourhood given Frank’s assertion that typically older people live there.

