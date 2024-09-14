King Charles and Prince William go public with decision to erase every trace of Prince Harry from England

It has been happening for some time — this controversial move to wipe out Prince Harry’s presence from Royal history. But while it initially started out with subtle moves that were discovered later, King Charles and Prince William have now decided to ditch that mask as well as they openly embark on deleting the estranged Royal from their life.

Recommended Videos

From the beginning of 2024, Harry and Meghan Markle have been facing blows after blows from Charles and William. Apart from getting the cold shoulder to their attempts to reconnect and an icy silence in response to their ongoing struggles, the Sussexs started the year by discovering that their individual bios on the Royals’ website had been removed, cut down, and merged into a single page — a treatment that even the disgraced Prince Andrew didn’t have to suffer.

Then came the revelation that Harry’s scathing statement to the U.K. press for aiming racial criticisms at Meghan Markle had been quietly deleted from the site as well — the statement that the Duke shares in Spare left Charles and William “furious” in 2016. Adding further insult to injury were reports of the King offering the couple’s former home, the Frogmore Cottage, to Andrew, establishing that Harry no longer has a home in his country.

But clearly, these hits were not enough for Charles and William who decided that the scheduled renovation of the cottage needed proper advertising this time as the official ad for an interior designer job at Frogmore Cottage is now up on the royal site, driving home the fact that the Harry and Meghan’s “home” — that they wanted to keep by renewing the license to live there even after they stepped down — is soon going to be scrubbed clean of every trace that the then family of three (Archie was born there) lived there so that someone else can live in it.

Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are stepping back from ALL royal duties. They will no longer use their HRH titles and will repay Sovereign Grant funding spent on Frogmore Cottage but mostly live in North America. Transition period complete in Spring 2020. pic.twitter.com/QfDapzvFIq — Omid Scobie (@scobie) January 18, 2020

A gift from the late Queen Elizabeth, the cottage will be in the capable hands of a “Curtain Maker and Soft Furnishings Upholster” person, who will be earning £28,000 annually under a year-long contract and ”evaluating and recording the condition, before treating, repairing and conserving items sympathetically”.

This supposedly perfect candidate is going to be ”involved in all aspects of a project, from design schemes and researching historic styles, to sourcing suitable materials and specific construction methods.”

While there is nothing Harry and Meghan can do to win back the cottage, if you feel like you possess the “skilled craftsmanship” required to meet the visibly tight deadlines of this project for a salary of $36,745 yearly, maybe overturning the Sussex’s former home can be the royal boast your resume needs.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy