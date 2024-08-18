‘Three strikes and you’re out’: Prince Harry’s closest friend won’t ever forgive the Duke for ‘stooping so low’

Since leaving the Royal palace, three topics core topics have dominated Prince Harry’s life — whether his relationship with Meghan Markle will last, if he will manage to live a non-royal life in America, and the biggest question mark of all — is there any lingering chance of the Duke making a royal comeback because he has been extending one olive branch after another to King Charles and Prince William.

Well, if a number of Harry’s “closest friends” — he admitted losing quite a few in the six-part tell-all Netflix series – and their supposed admissions in a The Times article are to be believed, then the Duke of Sussex he has already lost the chance of earning forgiveness, both from his friends and his family.

As per these unnamed friends of Harry mentioned by Royal editor Roya Nikkah, it was not his split from the Royals that cost him their long-standing friendship — it was the “outrageously disloyal” behavior he exhibited later on by unashamedly revealing the secrets of his family without a single care about their reputation.

“I can’t believe he’d stoop so low. It’s outrageously disloyal. Oprah, Netflix and then the book? Three strikes and you’re out.”

As for another friend, who is also close with William, the Sussex’s had the option to leave with “dignity and decency” and could have chosen to not bash their family. But they did, which means that “they’ve made money from trashing his family.”

Apparently, one of Harry’s oldest friends is less angry and more concerned about his buddy as they are one of the rare ones that the Duke graces with “the odd WhatsApp” message from time to time. This friend of Harry believes that “things haven’t turned out how [Harry] wanted.”

“I think he misses being over here [in Britain] desperately and wants to be admired more. Anyone who knows him feels he’d rather be top of the pops here with everyone loving him, as they do with William and Kate.”

It is hard to take sides when it comes to Prince Harry’s story. While one’s family is indeed sacred, Harry has all the right to share his life story, and redacting crucial names as well as events would have left it an empty husk of the heartfelt tale he wanted to share. Though portrayed as an emotional and clueless man by the media and the so-called royal experts, the Duke’s calculated steps hardly abide by that portrayal.

What if the decision to reveal the trying life he led as a Royal wasn’t just the whim of a husband bamboozled by his Hollywood wife — as per the reigning U.K. media narrative — but the realization of a clever man who knew how severely his family, more obsessed with their reputation, would react the moment he decided to live a life away from their rules? What if he made lemonade with the lemons the Royal family was itching to lob at his head?

