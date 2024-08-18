Prince Harry accused of ‘blackmail’ as Meghan Markle set on ‘dividing’ them in two years

Vocal supporters of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently finding it rather difficult to defend the couple or refute the claim that they stooped to “blackmail” to get what they want.

While it has been widely reported that it is Prince William who is adamant about icing out his younger brother, it has also been alleged that the ailing King Charles holds the hope to at least reconcile with his grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lillibet. But this remaining portion of the olive branch is being severely neglected by Harry who has pointed out genuine fears about the safety of Meghan and his children in the U.K. after their security was majorly slashed since they stepped down as senior royals. He has been facing off against the U.K. Home Office to reinstate his old security levels back and has openly expressed his fears about Meghan’s safety in the country without it.

His logic made sense…until now.

His decision to take Meghan to Colombia, one of the “most dangerous places in the world” according to royal critics and expert Lady Colin Campbell (in a chat with Express), but refusing to let his family set foot in the U.K. over security is being seen as an attempt to “blackmail” Charles and the rest of the Royal family.

“It [the Sussexes’s Colombia tour] shows their two-facedness. He [Harry] said he can’t bring his family to the UK due to his security, yet he managed to go to the most dangerous places in the world — Jamaica, Nigeria and now Colombia. Why can’t they visit Britain? Because he wants to blackmail his family.”

While she doesn’t explain the particular brand of blackmail here, as specified above, it has been reported constantly that Charles wants to keep in contact with Harry’s kids. And as per the socialite, these contradicting actions of the Sussexs and dangling the prospect of a reunion out of Charles’ reach make them look “seriously deranged.”

This “blackmail” might not work if the couple’s “future” in two years is taken into account

Coming hot from the royal experts who like to dump all the blame on Meghan for the Royal feud is the new take from Mike Pary (in a chat with GB News) that outlines that the Duchess is “isolating” her husband and he can “see him returning to the U.K. in the next two years.”

“They must have spent the last three months desperately searching for a country somewhere in the world where they could do a royal tour, and the best they could come up with was the 18th most dangerous country in the world and the crime capital of South America, Colombia. It is beggars belief, the lengths they’re going to now to try and put themselves in the public eye. I think that their ambitions in life now are going to divide fairly soon.

According to Pary here, Meghan is aiming for a life in politics and raising the monetary value of her status while Harry can’t help but look like he has been “smacked in the face with the pan, suddenly woke up and thought, what have I done?”

This fresh analysis of Harry’s expression comes in the wake of similar observations that heralded the aftermath of the couple’s controversial interview for their upcoming project which presented the potential to burn up the shaky bridge connecting them to the Royals.

We can sit around and pick apart someone’s micro-expressions as much as we want or believe the possibility that it’s just Harry’s resting face. The future of the Duke and Duchess’ relationship can never be predicted based on how the #IHateMeghan train works when there are an equal number of voices lauding their relationship. For the time being, the couple is presenting a united, bold front and are eagerly mapping out their life and goals together.

