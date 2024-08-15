Prince George is the reason Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got ‘manipulated’ by Colombian government to hide scandals

From enjoying the privileges of being a Royal to airing his family’s dirty laundry to “being manipulated” by Colombia’s Vice-President, Prince Harry’s — and by association, Meghan Markle’s as well — life story has steadily dwindled in quality.

Recommended Videos

Even before Meghan married into the Royal Family, she faced the brunt of paparazzi fixation and negative press. It certainly did a lot in swaying Harry in favor of leaving the palace and its consequences behind. But what really cemented the nagging thought in his mind was Prince William’s son, Prince George.

While his memoir more than clarifies how Harry has been made to feel like a “spare” all his life, a royal portrait that was released just days before he and Meghan made their decision to step down as senior Royals official reportedly solidified his belief. The said picture, released in early 2020, featured the Queen with then-Prince Charles, Prince William, and the young Prince George. And as per royal expert Andrew Morton (via Express), this was the final nail in the coffin of Harry’s hope that he held any kind of importance in the royal hierarchy.

“The royal couple suspected that the entire institution was conspiring against them. As they saw it, the evidence was all around them. The unspoken code was straightforward: the future of the monarchy was assured, with or without Meghan and Harry.”

Royal betrayal or not, did it leave Harry and Meghan Markle susceptible to scheming forces?

Whether Prince George’s inclusion in the portrait really pushed Harry and Meghan out the palace doors or not, there is no denying the fact that the Duke of Sussex felt betrayed by his own family — a feeling that is evident across the pages of Spare. Since their separation from the Royals, the couple has been trying to make their way in America and have made certain ill-advised decisions to keep their fame, even at the cost of burning down the flimsy bridge connecting them to the U.K.

One such supposed step was their “royal” trip to Nigeria. But, while that was deemed a success even as it infuriated King Charles and William, their upcoming tour of Colombia is allegedly something altogether more sinister. Specifically, a plot hatched by its Vice President, Francia Marquez, to hide the many scandals that have cropped up since she came into power along with President Gustavo Petro. As per a renowned Bogota lawyer’s admission to The Mail (via GB News), it is evident that Meghan and Harry are “being manipulated” even though the two don’t have an ulterior agenda with the tour.

“The Government has been drowning in scandal since it came in two years ago. They need something to appease people at home and make them look good abroad.”

Naturally, saying with certainty that Marquez is indeed up to something nefarious is nigh on impossible. And yet it’s obvious that, as the distance between Harry and his family widens and inches towards a point where it would be difficult to reverse, he and Meghan are doing everything in their power to keep the life they started in America, even if at times they are jumping before looking.

But since it has been almost five years since the couple left the Royals, built their own life in America, and never looked back, maybe, just maybe, they aren’t that stupid that anyone can just take advantage of their situation?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy