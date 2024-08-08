‘Unhappy’ Prince Harry ‘backing away’ from Meghan Markle as she vows to totally expose Royal family’s real face

Prince Harry can claim all he wants that it was the tabloids that caused and continue to fuel the rift between him and the Royal family, it is common knowledge that it was the bombshell secrets he and Meghan Markle dropped about the palace and its inhabitants during their Oprah Winfrey interview in 2021 that widened the crack brought into existence first brought into existence by Prince William’s widely reported dislike for the Suits star.

And, at a time when the couple should be working hard to mend this broken bridge, Meghan has made the public announcement that she will be doubling down and exposing more of the concerning accusations that majorly alienated the couple from King Charles, William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the Royals.

In a joint interview on CBS, the Sussexs talked about their new project, The Parents Network, under their Archewell Foundation, that will focus on bringing together parents, who have tragically experienced the pitfalls of social media use — “cyberbullying, depression and anxiety, sexual exploitation, eating disorders, and a range of other traumas related to social media use”— and lost their children to suicide, to support parents trying their best to “navigate the complex digital world.”

As the founder of the project, Meghan will start it by talking more about her struggles with balancing her mental health and battling suicidal thoughts back when she was living in the Royal Palace and was pregnant with Prince Archie. She first divulged heartbreaking claims about the same back in 2021 during her interview with Oprah where she revealed how the negative media coverage and the palace not refuting their false stories triggered her depression. And when she asked for professional mental health care, the Royal family outright denied her request.

These were accusations that shed an even more negative light on the Royals. And they should probably get ready for more as during the CBS interview, Meghan shared how she “only scratched the surface” back then about the state of her mental health in the palace and plans to be more “open” about her suicidal thoughts in hopes that her story can “save others.”

A completely heartfelt, benign thought that definitely defines the courage Meghan possesses. However according to royal author Angela Levin, during her appearance on the Dan Wooton Outspoken program, based on Harry’s expression and body language in the interview, he is very “unhappy” with how Meghan plans to promote their new project.

“…he just looks at a complete loss. He is really lost at the moment I think. He felt so distant from her [Meghan]. He was almost backing away. And it was interesting to me that Jane Pauley [the interview’s host] immediately noticed that Meghan put her hand on Harry’s knee, but he didn’t comment to provide any sort of support. He basically let her take it.”

Now, we are no experts on dissecting micro-expressions and decoding if the seemingly simple moment of Harry wanting Meghan’s passion for the project to take the lead was actually him fuming inside. But what can be said with certainty is that while Meghan is bravely willing to recount the darkest moments of her life, it won’t be happening without the revelation of more sordid details about how the Royal family is willing to tear apart someone’s psyche and confidence for the sake of their reputation.

