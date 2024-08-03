Prince William insulted ‘rude’ Meghan Markle’s apology but Prince Harry’s desperation still hits a new low

It is one thing to want to be back in his father’s good books and reconcile with the ailing King Charles. But Prince Harry employing the same desperate methods to win his brother, Prince William back, despite knowing what he did? Not smart, Harry.

Recommended Videos

Apparently, Harry is not just trying to reach out to Charles and enquire about his health but has also been shooting texts, calls, and messages to his brother — after all, William is the one who “banned” the Duke of Sussex. But adding insult to the injury that is his father avoiding any contact, the Prince of Wales is also ignoring his brother’s attempts to reconnect, as per People.

“He gets ‘unavailable right now.’ His calls go unanswered. He has tried to reach out about the King’s health, but those calls go unanswered too.”

While there is nothing wrong in one brother trying his damnest to undo his wrongs and bridge the rift between him and his older sibling, Harry has to realize that William is not just a brother mad at him for leaving home and stepping down as a royal. He is the future king who didn’t just deliberately fuel mutiny between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle but insulted the Duchess of Sussex to the point where she had to be equally rude in response.

Corroborating an incident that Harry revealed in his memoir, author Robert Jobson — in his sensational book Catherine, The Princess of Wales: The Biography (via Mirror) — narrates the bitter argument that unfolded just after Prince Louis’ birth as Meghan commented on Kate’s hormones and stated that she had a “baby brain.” The comment infuriated Kate who asked for an apology as she and Meghan were “not close enough for you to talk about my hormones.”

According to Harry’s memoir, Meghan did apologize. But as Jobson notes, William was not a big fan of Meghan’s behavior and still criticized her strongly for being “rude” — a reaction that pushed Meghan to lose her cool as well and lash out at him with a “take your finger out of my face.”

If Willy can push aside a well-meaning apology and double down on a small fight that could have calmly ended, what makes Harry think that he end this mega Royak feud with his brother so easily?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy