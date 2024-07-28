Prince William’s ultimate Meghan Markle revenge began with sabotaging Prince Harry’s wedding

Till now, all that is known about the behind-the-scenes drama at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding is that Prince William, unhappy with his brother’s choice, got into a physical fight with him (via Spare) and the rumor that the Suits star had a tiff with Kate Middleton with the bridesmaid dresses. But what if it was William who triggered all the ensuing tension in an attempt to get back at his brother for not allowing him to control his life?

In his book, Catherine, The Princess Of Wales: The Biography, author and royal expert Robert Jobson has painted (via The Daily Mail) an even more chaotic setup that preceded the lavish wedding. The relationship between the two brothers had “worsened” to the point where William was apparently ready to stoop to a whole new low.

“By the time William was confirmed as best man, the relationship had worsened. I have been told that still concerned about the match, he’d sought assurances from the Queen that Harry’s bride would not be wearing any of Princess Diana’s jewellery, even though his own wife was allowed to wear it. Despite sharp digs and thin skins on both sides, the wedding at Windsor in May 2018 was a spectacular success. In public, the Royal Family were all smiles, though privately they were at daggers drawn.”

And he did get his wish — Meghan was not seen wearing any of Princess Diana’s jewelry during her wedding ceremony. But even though he supposedly got his way during the wedding, Willy would have been forced to push down his building ire when the Duchess of Sussex ultimately did wear her mother-in-law’s aquamarine cocktail ring to her evening reception as well as her Stella McCartney halterneck dress.

But William still won as Meghan and Kate never really managed to create a strong bond as sisters-in-law.

It is getting harder and harder to say Harry’s decision to step down as a senior royal caused the rift between him and William. Their beef precedes the whole controversy and continues even to this day. Seconding the numerous reports of it being the Prince of Wales blocking Harry’s Royal comeback, Jobson highlights in his book that “there is no way back” for the Duke of Sussex as far as his brother is concerned.

