Alleged people muncher Armie Hammer says ‘gay dudes seem to have it so easy’ following first homosexual encounter

No one has a more challenging life than Armie Hammer, at least according to him. After high-profile roles in The Social Network and Call Me By Your Name, he believes he was treated unfairly by people who, he says, misunderstood his commentary on cannibalism (a wild sentence to write). Now he’s sharing that he attempted to be intimate with a man, and his account is as offensive as you would expect.

Hammer explains on his Armie HammerTime Podcast, which is more than a little unnecessary, that this experience was “hilarious.” His reasoning? Because “women are the worst.” And because “Gay dudes seem to have it so easy.” Um. OK. As he explains, “I’m at a restaurant, my phone blows up, and it’s, like, Grindr, and someone else is like, ‘I’m at the same restaurant.'” How’s that for a stereotype?

Hammer continues telling his story, saying he makes out with a French man, as he describes him, and beside noting his beard is “rough” and his shoulders are “so wide,” he doesn’t feel physically attracted to him and says they can’t continue.

Wait — so Hammer didn’t want to keep going, he told the person, and that was that? Did he just learn a lesson in consent? Probably not. Every time he gives a new interview or shares something on his podcast, it’s impossible to forget that a woman named Effie previously accused him of rape in 2017.

Not only does Hammer think “women are the worst,” but he also doesn’t think people should make such a big deal out of the whole cannibal thing. The actor said on The Louis Theroux Podcast in February 2025 that his 2021 text messages were “digitally altered” and the replies weren’t shown. You know, the text where he wrote, “I am 100% a cannibal.” According to him, he’s not a cannibal because “You have to actually eat human flesh.” OK. But it’s totally cool and fine and normal to talk about it? He told Theroux, “Was it fun to joke about if I was stoned or drunk or like laughing as I was typing these messages? Sure. That’s where context comes in.”

What’s the “context” of him claiming “women are the worst?” That’s maybe not the best or smartest thing to say when you were accused of sexual assault. As reported by Variety, Effie’s statements about their relationship, which lasted for four years, are absolutely horrifying and disturbing.

I’d like to ask a very important question (besides how anyone can even talk about cannibalism without feeling grossed out): His former talent agency, WME, fired Hammer in 2021, but does he have a new publicist? Is anyone responsible for him? It’s OK for him to just… be out there saying this kind of stuff?

Well, the world might not want Hammer’s podcast, or for him to appear in any more movies, but he seems to be continuing his absolutely unhinged attempt at a comeback. And he may claim he’s not a cannibal, but he’s certainly leaning into it. On Feb. 17, 2025, he posted on Instagram that he wants interview ideas and wrote in the caption, “Send me people to meat. I mean eat… I mean MEET. Autocorrect.” So funny.



