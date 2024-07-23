‘I’m thinking of breaking your ribs’: Effie Angelova responds to Armie Hammer’s Piers Morgan interview with startling screenshots that need to be seen to be believed

Warning: This article describes intimate partner violence, and contains some graphic sexual language in a social media post. Please read with caution.

Last week, disgraced actor Armie Hammer sat down for an exclusive interview with British journalist Piers Morgan to address the controversial accusations he faced over the years. The actor was accused of rape, physical abuse, extreme BDSM, and even of being a cannibal.

During the Pierce Morgan Uncensored interview, the actor also addressed the cannibal claims and the rape claims. In early 2021, several women shared several graphic texts involving threats of violence. Some of the claims read, “I am 100% a cannibal,” “I want to eat you,” and more explicit messages. Hammer denied the allegations, and claimed all the relationships and encounters with his accusers were consensual, and that the text messages happened in a specific environment, and that he didn’t really mean them to be taken literally.

“I don’t think that’s any different than when someone looks at a baby and goes, ‘Oh my God, look at those cute little fat legs, I just want to eat you up,’” Hammer said during the interview. Armie Hammer also noted, “Do you know what you have to do to be a cannibal? You actually have to have eaten someone.” He later denied having ever eaten human flesh. He was investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department, but wasn’t charged. Despite claiming one of his accusers, Effie Angelova, agreed to all the encounters, she is now doubling down with new, startling screenshots.

Armie Hammer is hit with new claims of violent threats

Following his recent interview, Effie Angelova hopped on social media to share brand-new screenshots that paint a different story than the one Armie Hammer told on Piers Morgan Uncensored. She replied to a tweet addressing that his comments about eating women don’t make him a cannibal, with the caption, “Really?”

The screenshots get darker and darker, with comments including, “I’m thinking of breaking your ribs,” “Cutting you into pieces,” and that he wanted to break her bones, all while including several sexual references.

During the interview, Armie Hammer also addressed cheating on his wife, and claimed his first affair was with Effie Angelova. “It was the person who ended up accusing me of rape,” he explained. “She was the first person who I stepped outside of my marriage for.” Hammer and his wife, TV personality Elizabeth Chambers, broke up before the abuse allegations in early 2021, and the actor attributed their breakup to his infidelities.

Effie Angelova is only one of the women who accused Hammer of abuse. Model Paige Lorenze also accused the Call Me By Your Name actor of carving the letter A (from his name) on her skin, as well as Courtney Vucekovich and Julia Morrison, who shared incriminating messages.

Armie Hammer hasn’t responded to Effie Angelova’s new claims, but the screenshots are pretty incriminating.

