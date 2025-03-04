Meghan Markle accused of slipping in subtle swipe at the Royal Family in new Netflix series

Meghan Markle’s new Netflix show is finally here, and with it comes a whole lot of criticisms from her most devoted followers – her haters.

Recommended Videos

With Love, Meghan is an inoffensive cooking show for the most part, and some might even go as far as to say it’s boring. But for the Meghan haters out there, it’s a goldmine of opportunity – over four hours of content featuring the Duchess of Sussex that viewers can dig into and pick apart in order to find more reasons to dislike her.

Meghan has been accused of making a subtle dig at the Royal family

In the final episode of the show, Meghan makes what many have interpreted to be a subtle swipe at her in-laws across the pond. Joined by a group of guests, her husband Harry, and her mother, Meghan made a speech in which she expressed her excitement for the future, going on to say that her “new chapter” was a “part of that creativity I’ve missed so much.”

It’s a seemingly innocuous enough statement to make – she’s looking forward to the future and wants to be more creative, but some have read between the lines and believe that Meghan may have been alluding to her time living with the Royal family. An article from the DailyMail noted that the duchess has previously claimed that royal aides had restricted her from expressing herself after marrying into the monarchy.

Meghan hints at past drama

Meghan also spoke about “healing” something “broken” and also referred to the Japanese art of mending broken pottery without hiding the flaws known as kintsugi. It certainly seems like she is alluding to some sort of struggle she endured without openly admitting to what it is. There’s little doubt that her experience with the Royal family and the resulting backlash from the public caused her a great deal of turmoil and her speech at the end of the show definitely could have been a subtle dig at her detractors and the in-laws.

Haters are warned: Meghan "doesn’t talk about the royal family in With Love, Meghan. In fact, she barely talks about her time in England at all[…] If you are looking for tea about the British monarchy, you won’t find it here." https://t.co/yBceIfhWXY — Agathe de Lili (@AgathedeLili) March 3, 2025

Aside from that there’s actually very little reference to the Royal family and all that drama at all.

The show isn’t what people were hoping for

For the most part though, the duchess avoids delving into any of that drama, much to the dismay of viewers hoping to see more monarchy related controversy. As a result, many have outright criticized the show for being boring. Irish Times editor, Ed Power called it “lustreless and bland,” meanwhile, an article from the Spectator claimed the show highlighted “a visceral sense of need and desire for this show to bring Meghan back into the spotlight.”

It’s hard to tell what would hurt more for Meghan, being seen as a villain as she has been in the past for tearing down the Royal family, or being seen as boring and unimaginative, which seems to be the general opinion many critics hold of her now. Perhaps she should have made some more openly hostile remarks about the royals, or just channelled her inner Gordon Ramsay, that certainly would have stirred the pot and got people interested.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy