‘Meghan’s man is full of surprises’: Prince Harry outdoes brother Prince William as he makes waves with unexpected new hobby

Prince William just made headlines for trying an uncharacteristic sport in public — this week, the heir to the throne dabbled in a spot of American Football, and apparently the future king has a mean right arm. Never to be outdone by his estranged older brother, though, Prince Harry has offered an attempt to one-up William by trying his hand at another classic U.S. pastime — and, honestly, we think he wins this round.

Recommended Videos

We’re used to Harry making waves with his public appearances (lately because he’s been showing up places without Meghan Markle), but it’s rarely been so literal before. An unlikely video of Prince Harry surfing off the California coast has hit the web, and it turns out the Duke of Sussex is quite the pro-surfer.

The 76-second video was shared by surfing star Raimana Van Bastolaer on Instagram on Oct. 16, who confirmed in his caption that this took place at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in Lemoore, California. “In tahiti, we still call you Prince harry but at surfranch, it’s my Brother,” Van Bastolaer wrote, before noting that it was an “honor” to surf alongside the prince.

Prince Harry is fitting right in and catching waves in California. 🌊#PrinceHarry pic.twitter.com/L7AdiD1WYo — Glitter Magazine (@glittermagazine) October 17, 2024

Surfing might not seem like that unusual an activity for someone who lives in California, like Harry does, but it is an unusual activity for a member of the Royal family, who are typically seen in suits and ties, shaking people’s hands and smiling politely under overcast English skies. That’s why Royal-spotters are having a field day with this confirmation that Harry really has gone “fully Californian.”

Not Prince Harry out here SURFING 😭



He’s fully Californian now I fear 🫣🤭



pic.twitter.com/jDy1IqEZzJ — Iris 🦆 (@IrisTheeScholar) October 17, 2024

Harry’s transformation is complete.

Meghan’s man, aka Prince Harry, is full of surprises!



He’s an honorary Californian now 🏄‍♂️🌴🌊 pic.twitter.com/hukP2j1B5P — Julieth ❀ (@troubleshade) October 17, 2024

He’s come a long way. Both geographically and personally.

Prince Harry catching a wave at Kelly Slater’s Surf Ranch in California. He’s come a long way since the days of body surfing off the beaches in Cornwall. 🎥 Raimana Van Bastolaerpic.twitter.com/ufkdGureSH — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) October 17, 2024

Harry taking up surfing is actually more poignant than it seems. Royalists with long memories realized that he’s inherited this interest from his much-missed mother, Princess Diana, who was known to enjoy surfing, too. “Like mother like son, that’s Diana’s baby through and through,” one X user wrote, alongside a touching comparison between then and now.

Like mother like son , that’s Diana’s baby through and through. Prince Harry enjoying the California waves 🌊 🏄 pic.twitter.com/nHUrhEYwlI — Claire (@claireXanda) October 17, 2024

Harry proving just how Californian he has become these days is a little ironic, considering that we recently learned he’d bought a new home in Europe. The Sussexes are reported to have purchased property in Portugal, marking the first time they’ve had a homebase on the continent since parting ways with the Royals. It’s believed that the couple have made the move in order to be closer to their Royal relatives, in fact — not King Charles or Prince Charles, though, but Harry’s favorite cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her family.

That’s one step closer to Blighty, but that doesn’t mean Harry and Meghan are ready to run back into the Royal family’s open arms. Harry’s clearly enjoying his life on the west coast and is unlikely to give that up for good anytime soon. Especially as he’s found himself a new “brother” in surfing pal Van Bastolaer. Still, who knows, maybe Harry and William can bond over their apparently growing interest in American sports someday. How about a game of catch with King Charles on the front yard of Buckingham Palace?

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy