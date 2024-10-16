‘They have been drifting apart for a while’: Prince Harry ‘hated’ this part of living with Meghan Markle that left him ‘ridiculed’

The royal rumors are out in full force right now. While the scuttlebutt surrounding the family is unlikely to reach the dizzyingly deranged heights of earlier this year, when conspiracy theories raged about Kate Middleton’s disappearance from the public eye (had Prince William killed her? Had she been abducted by aliens?), the rumors continue to roll in, even if they’ve switched focus to Prince Harry, King Charles, and Meghan Markle.

For instance, some sources claim that the king is much more gravelly ill than the palace is letting on, and William is on the verge of taking over the throne. Never mind that Charles is gallivanting around the globe next week to visit Australia. Speaking of global gallivanting, Harry has been making a lot of solo trips around the world lately, unusually without his wife in tow. Could this be a sign of trouble in paradise for the Sussexes? If you believe the most galling gossip out there, yes.

The Sussexes rumored to be on a “trial separation” as something Harry “hated” about life with Meghan is supposedly revealed

Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images

Over the past month, the Duke of Sussex has visited New York, London, and South Africa, all without Meghan by his side. This marks a major change for the couple, who have traditionally been joined at the hip when it comes to philanthropic causes and public appearances. It is noteworthy that Harry has been embarking on these excursions on his own, then, but if you believe some eyebrow-raising rumors it’s much deeper than that.

According to what a source told RadarOnline, Harry is “desperately looking for a way out” of his marriage to Meghan. The duke’s international travels are apparently indicative of what is “essentially a trial separation” between the pair, as they attempt to “live separate lives” while they work through some problems in their relationship. As for what’s caused these problems, it’s claimed that Harry “hated” the way the couple’s bumpy Netflix and Spotify deals have gone, and he’s sick of being “ridiculed.”

“Harry and Meghan are going to live separate lives—and have a blueprint for doing so” the source alleges. “They have been drifting apart for a while, with Harry’s desire to return to the UK, where his old drinking buddies are and his hope to return to the very comfortable fold of the Royal Family putting a real strain on their marriage. He has hated their bids for stardom with Netflix and Spotify getting pulled and them ending up ridiculed, and he’s starting to miss England.”

These claims are much more doomladen than what we’ve previously been told. Prior reports have shared that Harry and Meghan are undergoing a “professional separation” but not a private one, as the “Brand Sussex” has suffered in recent times due to a lack of buzz surrounding their Netflix shows and other endeavors. Everything outside this outlandish accusation tells us their marriage is as secure as ever.

Then again, maybe the real Prince Harry has been abducted by aliens and the one we’ve seen out and about recently is an extraterrestrial replicant from beyond the moon? You heard it here first!

