‘The change of crown is going to be accelerated’: Royally worrying King Charles rumors claim Prince William is being prepared to take the throne

Here we go again. The top of this year saw the internet flooded with increasingly outlandish rumors surrounding the mysterious disappearance of Kate Middleton from the public eye. It got so intense that the Princess of Wales eventually had to share a video in which she confirmed she had been diagnosed with cancer. This made her the second senior royal to receive the diagnosis in 2024, after King Charles.

Charles’ own illness generally escaped the same kind of intense speculation as his daughter-in-law’s, mostly because the palace was much more upfront about His Majesty’s health. The most recent update that came our way was rather notable, however, as it revealed the king will pause his ongoing cancer treatment for a week as he undertakes his first major international trip as ruling monarch — King Charles and Queen Camilla visit Australia and Samoa at the end of October.

What this told us is that Charles is still undergoing chemotherapy all these months later. For comparison, Kate’s own treatment was confirmed to be concluded several weeks ago. If you believe the latest, highly alarming, talk on the grapevine, this is because the king’s situation is actually much more precarious than the palace is letting on. In fact, it’s claimed that Charles’ chosen heir, William, is preparing to don the crown much sooner than expected.

Royal Family rumors claim King Charles is “very ill” and Prince William could wear the crown very soon

Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Let’s make clear again that this is all completely unsubstantiated scuttlebutt, but here goes. According to Royal Family commentator Concha Calleja, King Charles is having a much rougher time of it than is being admitted. So much so that the Windsors are making moves behind the scenes to prepare Prince William to become king.

Calleja claimed on Fiesta, airing on Spanish TV network Telecino, that Charles is “very ill” and, although he seems spry and healthy during his public appearances, this is a facade concealing a much frailer side the world is not being allowed to see.

“The latest medical tests carried out on King Charles III have confirmed that the cancer has not disappeared and that the monarch will have to continue receiving treatment,” Calleja alleges, as translated into English. “I am told that the doctors have asked him to be less active, especially when it comes to travelling, because despite the fact that he has a schedule scheduled down to the minute, what I am told is that when he returns and arrives at the palace he literally collapses in his chair.”

The palace is so worried about the king, who only succeeded the late Queen Elizabeth II in 2022 and just had his coronation in 2023, that William is being prepped to step up to the throne sooner than later. The most surprising part of these wild rumors, though, might just be that it’s even alleged Prince Harry could return to royal duties to boot, providing he leaves Meghan Markle in the U.S.

“The change of crown is going to be accelerated. This also involves Harry, as he is returning to Royal Family duties, although there won’t be an official announcement,” Calleja continued, before noting that the “condition” for Harry’s comeback would be that wife Meghan “does not return.”

This may paint a scary picture of Charles’ health, not to mention portraying the Royal Family as in complete desperate disarray, but it is important to keep a cool head and not take all this as fact. Remember, not too long ago, people also thought that Kate Middleton had either dumped William because he was secretly having an affair, that she was in a coma, or that she had been abducted by aliens. As long as the Royals exist, there will be rumors.

