Tom Holland trolls Anthony Mackie over ‘Captain America 4’

The long-running but entirely friendly feud between Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars Tom Holland and Anthony Mackie has generated plenty of hilarity over the years, with the two taking shots at each other on a regular basis.

Admittedly, the franchise’s freshly-minted Captain America does it on a more regular basis than his web-slinging counterpart, but Holland definitely administered the sickest burn. A few years back, Mackie admitted that he hasn’t seen Spider-Man: Homecoming, to which his opposite number replied that he hasn’t seen Falcon’s solo movie either.

Of course, Mackie has since been confirmed to lead his own star-spangled solo movie, and in an interview with the Phase Zero podcast, the MCU’s Peter Parker clarified that he’s still correct on a technicality after The Falcon and the Winter Soldier aired as a TV series, while Sam Wilson’s first alter ego won’t be headlining his own film.

“He hasn’t gotten his own movie yet. He got a TV show, but he didn’t get his own movie. Also, it’s called The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, it’s not called The Falcon. I saw that online where everyone was like ‘Ah, Tom Holland’s eating his words,’ and I’m like, I’m not eating my words, there’s not a Falcon movie yet.”

You can’t deny that Holland is entirely correct, and now that Mackie has become Captain America, it looks as though we’ll never be seeing a Falcon movie. Obviously, the pair are great friends, but we’re excited to see how they continue to verbally spar now that the latest shield-wielding superhero is finally getting the opportunity to take center stage in his own blockbuster.